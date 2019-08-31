At&T (T) Holding Has Raised by Community Bank Of Raymore; As Kansas City Southern (KSU) Market Valuation Rose, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Trimmed Holding

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 50,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 597,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74M, up from 547,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 20.42M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was a ‘big mistake’; 30/03/2018 – Asurion Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 11/05/2018 – AT&T released a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 05/04/2018 – U.S. says AT&T wants Time Warner deal to save pay-TV ‘cash cow’; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO SPEAKING A MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 29/04/2018 – DOJ’s Antitrust Case Against AT&T Merger Has Been a Slog; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days: source $T $TWX; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Justice Department urges judge to block AT&T-Time Warner merger; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Plans to Introduce WatchTV, a Skinny Package Without Local Programming or Sports-Only Channels; 09/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: BREAKING … AT&T has released its pre-trial briefing. In it they assert that the model the DOJ is using to

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 44.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 20,991 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 37,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $125.8. About 946,204 shares traded or 1.90% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q OPERATING RATIO 65.8%; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 25/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – ANNOUNCED NEW WEEKLY INTERMODAL SERVICE BETWEEN PORT OF NEW ORLEANS AND WYLIE, TEXAS, BEGINNING IN MAY 2018; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kansas City Southern’s Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB-‘

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Capital stated it has 1.42% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Beese Fulmer Inc owns 135,360 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Columbia Asset Mngmt stated it has 123,883 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) LP reported 0.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Canandaigua Retail Bank & Co invested in 0.83% or 138,456 shares. Kamunting Street Management Limited Partnership holds 1.32% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 35,000 shares. Cna Fin Corp holds 46,014 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.54% or 2.16 million shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa invested 1.34% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 127,749 were accumulated by Murphy Management. Guardian Capital LP owns 0.35% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 599,876 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 1.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Kings Point Mngmt invested in 15,117 shares. Hartford Fin owns 42,423 shares. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 85.09 million shares or 0.66% of the stock.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: The 10% Yield Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T No. 2 exit paves way for woman executive – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Dow surges more than 300 points after China hints it won’t retaliate for now in trade war – CNBC” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T’s Advertising Business Is Extremely Underestimated – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T, Nexstar end dispute with new carriage deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kansas City Southern: No Reason To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “CSX Stock Charts Point to Looming Breakdown – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 55,400 shares to 71,900 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 594,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Agnc Investment Corp.