At&T (T) Holding Boosted by Riggs Asset Managment Company; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose, First National Trust Co Has Upped by $1.13 Million Its Holding

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 11,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 176,723 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.89 million, up from 165,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $110.43. About 9.47 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – AENA SME SA AENA.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 171 FROM EUR 168; 13/04/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer was particularly impressed with the J.P. Morgan’s return on equity, which came in at 15 percent in the first quarter; 28/03/2018 – FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE FMEG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96.1 EUROS FROM 95.6 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 64 Points as JPMorgan Delivers — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 07/05/2018 – DIMON: JPMORGAN DOESN’T MONETIZE CLIENT DATA; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ECONOMIST JAMES GLASSMAN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY – AGREEMENT RELATED TO JPMORGAN’S PLAN TO EXTEND RECOURSE FINANCING TO CO’S NEW BALANCE TRANSFER PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – Switch Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/05/2018 – QIWI PLC QIWI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $33.96. About 30.73 million shares traded or 6.92% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Cohen Episode Humbles AT&T’s Vaunted Washington Lobbying Corps; 18/03/2018 – Antitrust showdown with AT&T will resonate across all sectors; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Worries Over NBCUniversal Cited by U.S. in Antitrust Suit; 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal ‘mistake’; 03/04/2018 – Tower One Wireless Acquires Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – AT CO’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EACH OF 13 NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WERE REELECTED FOR ONE-YEAR TERMS; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 28/05/2018 – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in trouble; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HTC CORP 2498.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$2.6 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. General Investors owns 182,300 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, New Jersey-based fund reported 16,000 shares. Fund Mgmt Sa reported 124,523 shares. Harvey Investment Limited Com invested in 0.37% or 21,506 shares. Wafra stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Valmark Advisers holds 5,158 shares. Golub Lc invested in 2,185 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Snow Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 3.58% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.17% or 2,373 shares. Qs Ltd Llc holds 176,038 shares. Lathrop Invest Mngmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Illinois-based Thomas White Intll Ltd has invested 0.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hightower Service Lta holds 0.15% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 11,318 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Co reported 71,844 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Northside Capital Mgmt Limited owns 6,502 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5,296 shares to 67,927 shares, valued at $5.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 6,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,552 shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “JP Morgan raises its stock market forecast, sees a China trade deal and an easy Fed – CNBC” on July 15, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “JP Morgan posts an earnings beat, but forecast on interest income disappoints – CNBC” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “US Attorney Eyes Possible Forfeiture Of Cocaine Container Ship – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Technology Executives Are Very Concerned About Cybersecurity, And Financial Services Execs Should Be Too – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.19 million activity.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “This Cable Company Grew Free Cash Flow Over 50% — Yet Still Sold Off After Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aphria: Don’t Be Fooled By The Relief Rally – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Verizon’s Wireless Subscription Additions Heat Up in the Second Quarter – The Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM At The Inflection Point – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.