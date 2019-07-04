At&T (T) Holding Has Lifted by Oakwood Capital Management Llc; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Upped Its Stake

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 200.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 83,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, up from 41,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.98. About 20.14 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 16/05/2018 – Top Novartis lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal error; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 10/05/2018 – AT&T reportedly paid Michael Cohen for guidance on Time Warner deal; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 16/04/2018 – Randall Stephenson’s legacy at AT&T depends on winning Time Warner trial; 13/03/2018 – TWX, T: Latest twist in DOJ-AT&T case: The government does want AT&T to submit its arbitration offer as evidence. – ! $TWX $T; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Business Solutions Wireless Service Revenue $1.79B; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Worries Over NBCUniversal Cited by U.S. in Antitrust Suit; 23/03/2018 – CTFN [Reg]: March 22: DOJ v. Time Warner/AT&T Notes from the Trial – Opening Arguments; 21/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ACER 2353.TW SAYS 2017 AFTER-TAX NET PROFIT AT T$2.8 BLN

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 609.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 29,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,050 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, up from 4,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $365.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 6.85 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 24/05/2018 – ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC ULE.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1750P FROM 1535P; 10/05/2018 – Charter to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 10/04/2018 – SPIRE INC SR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $61; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 03/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Arris Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Goldman trumps profit estimates as bond trading shines; 15/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN AIR CEO DOUG PARKER COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 10,102 shares to 3,698 shares, valued at $710,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (Prn) by 2.08 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19.87 million shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought 18,000 shares worth $2.00 million. The insider Friedman Stacey sold $317,310. On Tuesday, January 29 Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 11,659 shares. Another trade for 5,831 shares valued at $599,304 was sold by BACON ASHLEY. 18,679 shares were sold by Scher Peter, worth $1.96M on Tuesday, January 29. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40 million.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Green Investment Will Police Shipping Development Says JP Morgan – Benzinga” on June 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in June – The Motley Fool” published on June 09, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Stocks close higher with S&P 500 up 17% for year to date ahead of U.S. – China trade talks – MarketWatch” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big Banks Just Announced Big Dividend Increases And Share Repurchase Programs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan pushes ahead in ETFs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aimz Inv Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 2,402 shares. Iat Reinsurance Communications stated it has 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Associated Banc owns 391,130 shares or 2.28% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust owns 45.93M shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.08% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Il holds 792,815 shares. Burke Herbert Natl Bank Co has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Triangle Securities Wealth Management holds 1.72% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 32,342 shares. Smith Moore has 14,173 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. 143,152 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement. Selz Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 88,000 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt stated it has 38,072 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Franklin accumulated 18.56 million shares. Rmb Management stated it has 236,105 shares. Signaturefd Limited accumulated 0.23% or 26,744 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Donâ€™t Buy CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) Until You Understand Its ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why You Should Consider Investing In AT&T Today – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is AT&T Inc. (T) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “One Canopy Growth co-CEO is out, and the other isnâ€™t far behind in major shake-up at worldâ€™s largest cannabis company – MarketWatch” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T has tentative new labor deals with CWA – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.