At&T (T) Holder Washington Trust Company Boosted Its Holding; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Rose, Lipe & Dalton Has Boosted Stake by $347,639

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,741 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 5,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $140.07. About 4.89M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 18,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 461,984 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.00M, up from 443,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 25.57M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T paying Trump’s lawyer gobs of cash is a PR nightmare that raises big questions; 18/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson Prepares for the Show of a Lifetime; 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-REPRESENTED EMPLOYEES RATIFY MOBILITY SOUTHEAST PACT; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Cash From Ops Was $8.9 Billion; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 16/04/2018 – A SHAME AT&T, TELEFONICA NOT INVESTING IN MEXICO: SLIM; 11/04/2018 – AT&T INC – IN ADDITION TO MACRO SITES, NEW DEAL COVERS SMALL CELL DEPLOYMENTS; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technolo (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 25,548 shares to 164,609 shares, valued at $9.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14,372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 341,826 shares, and cut its stake in Amer Intl Grp (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson accumulated 12,726 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Co has 27,343 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mckinley Capital Lc Delaware holds 0.14% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 63,275 shares. Moreover, Service Corporation has 0.47% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm invested in 10,580 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.57% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Brighton Jones Llc accumulated 55,054 shares. Moreover, Loudon Invest Management Limited Com has 4.53% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bessemer Group Incorporated Incorporated has invested 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Buckingham Capital Mgmt owns 106,925 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 19,424 shares. Natl Bank accumulated 2,338 shares. Yhb Inv Advsrs Inc reported 30,379 shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.56% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 36,470 shares. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv invested in 1.24% or 56,544 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) And Trying To Stomach The 75% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WarnerMedia starts ‘significant’ cuts in ad sales – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What We Know About AT&T’s Potential Interest In Selling Sports Networks – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is AT&T Inc.’s (NYSE:T) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93 million and $135.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 20,955 shares to 24,742 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And Com Inc holds 246,481 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Lc stated it has 141,147 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. 11,966 are held by Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt. South Street Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 8,872 shares. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 3% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 18,604 shares. Moreover, Shufro Rose Lc has 0.56% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hikari Limited stated it has 290,960 shares or 4.26% of all its holdings. Tru Com Of Virginia Va stated it has 102,362 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 523,194 shares. Mcmillion Capital Mngmt accumulated 29,815 shares. 15,718 were accumulated by Jefferies Group Inc Lc. Salem Capital Management invested in 4.37% or 57,846 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & has 1.23% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2.40 million shares. Meritage Portfolio Management has invested 0.93% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.72% or 6,850 shares.