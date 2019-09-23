At&T (T) Holder Duncker Streett & Company Lifted Its Stake; As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stock Value Rose, Kings Point Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $3.89 Million

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 12,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 121,488 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07M, up from 108,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $37.61. About 19.01M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Expiration Of Its Cash Offers; 28/03/2018 – AT&T faces $1.1bn in payouts over Time Warner bid funding; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by John Donovan at MoffettNathanson Conference on May 15; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on the dying pay-TV model; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2028, PRICED AT T PLUS 170 BASIS POINTS; 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 26/03/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASSAILS LAWYERS AS SLING PRESIDENT GETS TRANSCRIPT; 17/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS HOPEFUL AUCTION RULES FOR 37, 39 GHZ AVAILABLE SOON; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Memo Reportedly Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was ‘big Mistake,’ Announces Lobbyist Exit — MarketWatch

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 50.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 45,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 45,283 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89 million, down from 91,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $92.46. About 1.02 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Commodities ADV Rose 4%; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL OIL ADV UP 7% Y/Y; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS FOR $685M IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q REV LESS TRANSACTION EXP $1.2B, EST. $1.22B; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports April Statistics; 05/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT OF DEAL WILL NOT BE MATERIAL TO ICE OR IMPACT CAPITAL RETURN PLANS; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees Transaction Closing in 2nd Half of 2018; 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79 million and $445.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 29,270 shares to 101,304 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 13,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,105 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T CEO reiterates strategy at conference – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: DirecTV Divestment Is A Good Idea – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T Argues Back – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:HCFT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D Scott Neal Inc has invested 0.66% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Leisure Capital Mngmt has 25,258 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has invested 1.12% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Merchants owns 81,364 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Howland Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Csu Producer Resource invested 0.89% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 86,466 are owned by Assets Invest Mgmt Lc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 6.79 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Company holds 1,200 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Schroder Management Group Inc has 3.70 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 1.24 million shares. Shufro Rose & Lc invested in 0.04% or 12,723 shares. The California-based Affinity Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.43% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 13,444 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $547.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc (NYSE:WM) by 3,737 shares to 65,792 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 2,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,207 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.58 million for 25.13 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.06% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Fdx Advsrs has 4,129 shares. Majedie Asset Limited owns 182,313 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 310,444 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 653,565 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has 0.04% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 805,460 shares. Fruth Investment Mgmt has 6,000 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 163,321 shares. Investec Asset Management owns 995,759 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Co has invested 0.19% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Pittenger Anderson holds 575 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 18,720 are owned by Stephens Ar. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 583,902 shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corporation stated it has 1.9% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).