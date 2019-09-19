At&T (T) Shareholder Quinn Opportunity Partners Decreased Holding as Market Valuation Rose; As Intelsat S A (I) Share Value Rose, Farmstead Capital Management Cut Position

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 30.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 550,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.41M, down from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $37.15. About 14.88M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’: memo; 01/05/2018 – Hadas Gold: Will the AT&T and Time Warner merger be approved but with conditions? Source tells CNN the judge has asked both sid; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN EMPLOYEE MEMO; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE DECLINES WERE PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY ADOPTION OF A NEW REVENUE ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Was Paying Trump’s Lawyer as Administration Turned Into Foe; 10/05/2018 – AT&T reportedly paid Michael Cohen for guidance on Time Warner deal; 05/03/2018 AT&T and Clairvoyant Networks Unveil Theora Care Solutions at HIMSS

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 16.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 261,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09 million, down from 311,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39B market cap company. The stock increased 5.06% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.07. About 971,400 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $804.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 265,127 shares to 275,127 shares, valued at $30.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Class B.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.88 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

