At&T (T) Stake Held by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp; As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Market Value Rose, New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Boosted Position by $2.11 Million

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 191,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 961,273 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02M, up from 769,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.28. About 2.15 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID ED INITIATES ENQUIRY INTO ICICI-VIDEOCON LOAN CASE; 31/05/2018 – India’s ICICI announces investigation of chief executive; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS BOARD REPOSES FULL FAITH IN CEO CHANDA KOCHHAR; 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – UPDATES ON SEBI NOTICE; 02/05/2018 – BTVI Live: Sources To BTVI: Institutional Shareholder Voices Deep Concerns Over Latest ICICI BK Board Dir; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Net Profit INR10.2 Bln Vs. INR20.2 Bln a Year Earlier; 30/05/2018 – India’s ICICI Bank to probe allegations against CEO; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-India cenbank’s probe in 2016 had flagged concerns about ICICI Bank’s dealings with Videocon – Economic Times; 05/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD (ICICIBC) – NEWS CLARIFICATION; 12/04/2018 – INDIA AGENCY QUESTIONED 2 EXECUTIVES OF NUPOWER IN ICICI MATTER

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 669 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,210 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $320.00 million, up from 9,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.4. About 13.48 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP – FOLLOWING OFFERING, AT&T WILL CONTROL MAJORITY OF COMBINED VOTING POWER TO ELECT DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – Moments ago: Time Warner CEO Bewkes talks with CNBC on the way into the first day of the trial over its merger with AT&T, says the companies are aiming to give consumers better programming at lower prices; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Expiration Of Its Cash Offers; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 08/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 28/03/2018 – AT&T faces $1.1bn in payouts over Time Warner bid funding; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Sees FY18 Adj EPS Growth in Low Single Digits, Outlines Capital Plans; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’: memo

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 254 shares to 10,614 shares, valued at $1.48 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares North Amer Tech (IGV) by 2,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,042 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Levin Capital Strategies Ltd Partnership reported 205,938 shares. Agf Invests Inc accumulated 1.28% or 3.64 million shares. Front Barnett Assoc Lc holds 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 9,656 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 23,852 shares. Lawson Kroeker Inv Management Ne invested 0.29% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Washington Tru invested 0.78% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 277,009 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Garland Cap Mgmt holds 119,316 shares. Aspen Inv Management reported 8,605 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc owns 2.53 million shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Inspirion Wealth Lc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hudson Valley Advisors Adv holds 68,502 shares. Balyasny Asset Management has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Calamos Advisors Lc owns 2.11M shares.

