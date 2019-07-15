At&T (T) Position Boosted by Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas; As Honda Motor Co. LTD (HMC) Stock Price Declined, Aviance Capital Partners Has Boosted Holding by $304,965

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) by 30.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 11,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,035 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 36,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Honda Motor Co. Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.57. About 532,436 shares traded. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has declined 22.46% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HMC News: 04/04/2018 – VW bets on Brazil rebound with SUV, Honda remains cautious; 15/05/2018 – U.S. CPSC- RELATED TO RECALL, NO INJURIES HAVE BEEN REPORTED; 21/05/2018 – HONDA CARS INDIA’S MAKOTO HYODA SPEAKS IN CHENNAI; 18/04/2018 – DEFH: April 18, 2018 – DFEH Settles Disability Discrimination Claims Against Berkeley Honda Autocenter. – Spanish; 15/03/2018 – Soccer-Japan recall Honda for World Cup tune-ups, Okazaki omitted; 23/04/2018 – Global SUV Market 2013-2018 & 2023: Increasing Investments by Leading Auto Manufacturers Such as Jeep, Toyota & Honda – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – TABLE-Yutaka Giken 7229.T -2017/18 group results (IFRS); 21/03/2018 – Motorsport: Dovizioso in talks with Honda and Suzuki; 27/03/2018 – Honda to Trim Production of Its Flagship Sedan; 16/04/2018 – Honda Aircraft Company Announces HondaJet China Will Expand Operations At Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 24,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 654,650 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.53M, up from 630,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.68. About 10.12 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T Memo Reportedly Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was ‘big Mistake,’ Announces Lobbyist Exit — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES U.S. MOVE TO EXCLUDE AT&T ARBITRATION OFFER; 06/04/2018 – AT&T’s Bond Exchange Makes Small Dent in Costs It Wanted to Cut; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 09/05/2018 – Raw Story: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen more than reported; 05/04/2018 – U.S. says AT&T wants Time Warner deal to save pay-TV ‘cash cow’; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Vrio Sets Terms Of IPO, To Raise Up To $653 Million — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 12/04/2018 – AT&T Witness Attacks U.S. Merger Case as `Theoretically Unsound’; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Could Win M&A Battle with U.S. Government (Video)

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57 million and $349.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ftse Rafi Emerging Markets by 21,272 shares to 10,674 shares, valued at $229,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,394 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $816.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 4,999 shares to 48,052 shares, valued at $18.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 532,366 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

