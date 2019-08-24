At&T (T) Shareholder Community Bank Of Raymore Has Upped Holding by $1.55 Million; As Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Scopia Capital Management LP Lowered Its Holding

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 44.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 595,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The hedge fund held 749,538 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.35 million, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $145.46. About 296,375 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizable CBD Extractions; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – PDUFA GOAL DATE FOR COMPLETION OF NDA REVIEW OF THE CANNABIDIOL ORAL SOLUTION EPIDIOLEX IS JUNE 27, 2018; 13/03/2018 – NULL GW PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE BY THE UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) FOR FIVE NEW EPIDIOLEX® (CANNABIDIOL) PATENTS; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – QTRLY SHR LOSS 26.0 CENTS; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announces the Unanimous Positive Result of FDA Advisory Committee; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS PRESENTING CBD-OS PRODUCT (EPIDIOLEX) IN ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING WITH FDA ON APRIL 19 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – FDA panel unanimously votes for GW Pharma’s cannabis-derived epilepsy drug; 24/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol lsolate to Sundial; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – QTRLY LOSS PER ADS 312.0 CENTS

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 50,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 597,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74M, up from 547,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 31.45 million shares traded or 10.06% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T-TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 18/04/2018 – AT&T: HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW PLANNED IPO OF SHRS OF VRIO CORP; 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018; 20/03/2018 – COX COMMUNICATIONS EXEC MAY BE FIRST WITNESS AT AT&T TRIAL: NYP; 16/04/2018 – A SHAME AT&T, TELEFONICA NOT INVESTING IN MEXICO: SLIM; 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With F; 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS REDUCED ITS IPO PRICE RANGE TO $16.00 TO $17.00 FROM PRIOR RANGE OF $19.00 TO $22.00 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO Martin to Testify in AT&T Antitrust Trial (Correct); 02/04/2018 – Tech Mahindra Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 135,319 are held by Ntv Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Stevens First Principles Advisors has 2.76% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 147,563 shares. Atlas Browninc reported 0.96% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Dowling Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.54% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 0.75% or 2.71M shares. Cincinnati has invested 0.67% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Liability Co owns 16,047 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Aimz Limited Com owns 20,465 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.57% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.19% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Adage Capital Ptnrs Gp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7.97M shares. 99,909 were reported by Compton Management Ri. Cibc World Markets reported 0.25% stake. Kempner Cap Mgmt stated it has 178,528 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 4.77 million shares or 0.78% of its portfolio.