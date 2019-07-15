At&T (T) Share Price Rose While Hourglass Capital Lifted Its Position; As Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Shares Declined, Holder Homrich & Berg Lowered Its Holding

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 22,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 285,110 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94M, up from 262,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.67. About 8.39M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/03/2018 – AT&T to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings April 25; 30/03/2018 – AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR: Will Better Cash Flow, Leverage Preserve AT&T Rtg?; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects to Invest $25 Billion in Capital in 2018, or $23 Billion Net of Expected FirstNet Reimbursements; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 22/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: AT&T may not be confident of a quick Time Warner resolution; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 4th Update; 17/05/2018 – AT&T to Carry the First Holographic Smartphone: RED HYDROGEN ONE; 22/03/2018 – ONAP and ONF to Collaborate on Multi-Gigabit Open Broadband Access Network; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.7 BLN

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 20,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,755 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 94,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.03. About 64,606 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 2.83% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 07/03/2018 – MITCH GOLUB JOINS CARLEASE BOARD AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Golub Capital Partners CLO 36(M) Ltd. Notes Rtgs; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 3 Ratings To Golub Capital BDC CLO 2014 LLC; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q NAV/SHR $16.11; 07/03/2018 – Mitch Golub Joins Carlease Board of Directors as Chairman of the Board; 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by Gl Partners; 09/04/2018 – Golub Cap BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 M in New Middle-Market Originations for Its Fiscal Yr 2018 2Q; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Bdc Clo 2014 Llc; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q ADJ. NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 32C, EST. 32C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability stated it has 169,048 shares or 1.86% of all its holdings. Shikiar Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 3.26% or 248,080 shares. Jones Fin Companies Lllp stated it has 70,587 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.69% or 117,996 shares. First Savings Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.24% or 12,726 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc has invested 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 164,000 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Co Il has 57,670 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Incorporated reported 28.53 million shares. Financial Advantage invested in 1,931 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Berkshire Money Mgmt Inc has invested 0.07% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bokf Na holds 0.74% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 985,354 shares. Ancora Lc stated it has 347,037 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma reported 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). California-based Hennessy Incorporated has invested 0.25% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $343.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 322 shares to 4,224 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 11,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,201 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GBDC’s profit will be $19.38 million for 14.09 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Golub Capital BDC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 10,560 shares to 21,754 shares, valued at $6.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).