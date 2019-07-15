At&T (T) Holder Riggs Asset Managment Company Has Raised Its Holding; As General Electric Co (GE) Market Valuation Rose, Allstate Has Upped by $4.09 Million Its Holding

Allstate Corp increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 284.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 454,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 614,857 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 159,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.21. About 27.16M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/04/2018 – HNA Acquired TIP in 2013 From GE Capital; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 11/04/2018 – FLYNAS SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH CFM INTERNATIONAL FOR LEAP-1A ENGINES; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE BOOSTED GE, NKTR, LMT, XL, WRK IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Liz Claman: GE has `multiple bidders’ for its lighting company: sources; 24/05/2018 – NEW: General Electric doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources tell CNBC; 26/03/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – INCREASING APPETITE FOR LNG, AND LACK OF RECENT PROJECT FIDS POINTS TO LNG SUPPLY-DEMAND BALANCE TIGHTENING; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Rev $5.4B; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION; 27/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept approves possible sale to Bahrain of attack helicopters

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.67. About 9.68 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: HIRING MICHAEL COHEN WAS `BAD MISTAKE’; 08/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$24.5 BLN; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Intelligence; 09/05/2018 – LA Times: AT&T was paying Trump’s lawyer as the administration turned into foe; 04/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Hones In on `No Blackout’ Offer as Time Warner Fix; 15/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT WAS CONTACTED BY THE SPECIAL COUNSEL’S OFFICE IN 2017 ABOUT COHEN PAYMENTS -STATEMENT; 11/05/2018 – White House: AT&T’s payments to lawyer Michael Cohen ‘the definition of draining the swamp’; 22/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: AT&T may not be confident of a quick Time Warner resolution; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen Deal Was Mistake (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 45,346 shares to 35,204 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 25,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,839 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.