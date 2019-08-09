At&T (T) Position Held by Viking Fund Management Llc; As Flowserve (FLS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Gideon Capital Advisors Lowered by $321,480 Its Stake

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 216,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77 million, up from 203,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.37. About 5.13M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$11.9 BLN; 11/05/2018 – Sarah N. Lynch: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 11/05/2018 – Shortly after AT&T apologized for the “big mistake” it made in hiring President Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, the company released a document explaining its relationship with the president’s fixer; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Attacks Lawsuit to Block Time Warner Merger; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.87 AT&T USERS FOR EVERY 1 LOST; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Consumer Mobility Wireless Service Revenue $11.61B

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 38.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 7,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The hedge fund held 11,182 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $505,000, down from 18,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $43.95. About 222,380 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Flowserve Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLS); 24/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c; 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWSERVE’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3; KEEPS; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS WERE $929 MLN, DOWN 3.1%, OR 8.1% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 27C; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.70, EST. $1.65

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AT&T Is Not Worth Buying Just for Its 6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ryder: The Bottom Isn’t In Sight – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Interested In Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE)â€™s Upcoming 0.6% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Most Vital Indicators For AT&T – AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Oregon-based M Holdings Secs has invested 0.96% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 3.03M shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 38,983 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas owns 654,650 shares for 2.52% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) accumulated 0.3% or 22,318 shares. Terril Brothers Inc has invested 0.53% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ironsides Asset Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Woodley Farra Manion owns 160,984 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated invested in 6.21M shares or 0.8% of the stock. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 140,930 shares. First Natl Natl Bank Communications Of Newtown owns 83,420 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 24,871 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Efg Asset (Americas) Corp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 16,091 shares. Gateway Advisers Llc has 0.99% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 3.56 million shares. Spc Financial accumulated 26,581 shares.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,000 shares to 49,000 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Continental Res (NYSE:CLR) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cons Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 3,643 shares to 6,821 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Arconic Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Westpac Banking holds 8,353 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gam Holdings Ag invested in 0.07% or 35,000 shares. New South Capital Mngmt stated it has 405,381 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg holds 0.02% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) or 109,192 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 58,703 shares. Monarch Cap Management Inc stated it has 1.32% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Principal Fincl Grp Inc holds 193,094 shares. 33,979 were reported by Logan Management. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 35,943 shares. Golub Group Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 4.5% or 1.15 million shares. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Or invested in 86,874 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 30 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 136,549 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 187,530 shares.