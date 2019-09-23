At&T (T) Shareholder Centre Asset Management Has Boosted Stake by $619,080 as Share Price Rose; As Flexsteel Inds (FLXS) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Polar Securities Has Lifted Its Stake

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 18,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 319,420 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.70 million, up from 300,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.69. About 15.99M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Trial Over Time Warner Deal; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COHEN APPROACHED THEM TO OFFER ADVICE ON TRUMP; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HIRED SEVERAL CONSULTANTS TO HELP UNDERSTAND HOW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION MIGHT APPROACH ‘WIDE RANGE OF ISSUES’ INCLUDING TIME WARNER DEAL -MEMO; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a ‘Big Mistake’ (Video); 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 11/05/2018 – AT&T releases a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Trial Nears Ends With U.S. Antitrust Chief Sounding Upbeat; 16/03/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO MULL NAFTA TELECOM PROPOSAL TO END AT&T IMPASSE; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Consumer Mobility Wireless Service Revenue $11.61B

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Flexsteel Inds Inc (FLXS) by 60.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 98,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.32% . The institutional investor held 261,293 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.46 million, up from 163,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Flexsteel Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.97M market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $16.03. About 18,225 shares traded. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) has declined 48.33% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXS News: 06/03/2018 Flexsteel Announces Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Flexsteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLXS); 26/04/2018 – Flexsteel 3Q EPS 72c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edmp Inc holds 2.17% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 70,577 shares. 28,784 are owned by Horizon Invs Ltd Llc. 11,250 were reported by Goodman Fincl. One Capital Management Limited stated it has 0.46% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Smith Asset Mngmt Group Inc Lp stated it has 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Palisade Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 187,164 shares. 292,102 were accumulated by Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Llc Il. Community Comml Bank Na holds 1.56% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 242,190 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bragg Fin Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 69,122 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. 7,701 were accumulated by Albert D Mason. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru accumulated 28.49 million shares. Evanson Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.95% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Greenleaf Tru, a Michigan-based fund reported 114,263 shares. Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Limited has invested 0.52% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 119,800 shares to 602,200 shares, valued at $21.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 72,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,300 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,096 activity.