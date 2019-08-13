At&T (T) Holder Bragg Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position as Shares Rose; As Five9 (FIVN) Share Price Declined, Holder Kopp Investment Advisors Raised Its Holding

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc. (FIVN) by 97.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc bought 43,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 88,826 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, up from 45,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.87B market cap company. The stock increased 4.17% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $63.85. About 700,655 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 29.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 29,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 71,883 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, down from 101,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $34.91. About 20.52M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T NEW WIRELESS SERVICE INTERESTING IN PLACES W/NO FIBER: AMX; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 16/05/2018 – Top Novartis lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal error; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS ITS MEXICO OPERATIONS TO BE PROFITABLE BY END OF 2018; 13/04/2018 – Economides on AT&T, Time Warner Trial (Audio); 30/04/2018 – U.S. argues AT&T hiding real consumer impact of Time Warner deal; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 88C; 09/03/2018 – GROUP URGED FEDERAL JUDGE OVERSEEING CHALLENGE TO AT&T’S PROPOSED DEAL OF TIME WARNER TO ENSURE COS CAN EXAMINE IF WHITE HOUSE INTERFERED – COURT FILING; 18/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson Prepares for the Show of a Lifetime

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Short Sellers Canâ€™t Make Up Their Minds on Cannabis Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Delta Air Lines, Okta And More – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 4% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: 6%+ Yield Available From This Dividend Aristocrat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $960.65 million and $769.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 8,998 shares to 24,811 shares, valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 66,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apriem Advisors invested in 3.08% or 371,453 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter holds 2.03% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 361,707 shares. Towercrest Mgmt owns 8,588 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Pioneer Tru Financial Bank N A Or has 0.99% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 73,733 shares. Laffer Invs reported 63,747 shares stake. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 1.47% or 853,282 shares. First Merchants reported 76,791 shares stake. 13,543 were reported by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Appleton Prns Incorporated Ma invested 0.39% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.58% or 66.33M shares. Hexavest has invested 0.52% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Corporation reported 179,997 shares stake. Moreover, Patten Gp has 0.34% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 25,475 shares. Cadence Mgmt Lc holds 118,849 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Incorporated invested in 44,402 shares or 0.39% of the stock.