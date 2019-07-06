At&T (T) Shareholder Perkins Capital Management Lifted Holding by $557,225 as Stock Value Rose; As Epizyme (EPZM) Market Value Declined, Holder Opaleye Management Increased Its Stake

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $13.36. About 427,862 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has declined 28.37% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Oncology Industry Leader Michael Giordano, M.D., to its Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme: Study Demonstrated Favorable Safety Findings and Anti-Tumor Activity; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Rev $0.00; 23/04/2018 – FDA orders a partial hold on Epizyme’s lead cancer drug tazemetostat following T-cell lymphoma case $EPZM; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1; 17/05/2018 – Epizyme to Present New Tazemetostat Data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – CO WILL NEED TO CONFIRM ALIGNMENT WITH FDA IN ORDER TO RESUME U.S. ENROLLMENT; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme: FDA Issued Partial Clinical Hold Affecting New Enrollment; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – EPIZYME HAS BEGUN DEVELOPING MODIFICATIONS TO ADDRESS PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD; 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; RATING OUTPERFORM

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 53.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 17,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,337 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 33,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 23.98 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 21/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ACER 2353.TW SAYS 2017 AFTER-TAX NET PROFIT AT T$2.8 BLN; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Expiration Of Its Private Exchange Offers; 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s; 25/04/2018 – AT&T earnings: 85 cents per share, vs 87 cents expected; 30/04/2018 – Future of AT&T-Time Warner Deal Is in Judge’s Hands; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Attacks Lawsuit to Block Time Warner Merger; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS WASHINGTON TEAM’S VETTING FAILED; 09/05/2018 – AT&T paying Trump’s lawyer gobs of cash is a PR nightmare that raises big questions; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 24/04/2018 – FITCH MAINTAINS AT&T’S LONG-TERM IDR ON RATING WATCH NEGATIVE

More notable recent Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates Clinical Trial Readouts And IPOs – Benzinga” on June 15, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Epizyme (EPZM) Submits NDA to FDA for Tazemetostat for Treatment of Patients with Epithelioid Sarcoma – StreetInsider.com” published on May 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Epizyme Appoints Dr. Shefali Agarwal as Chief Medical Officer – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2018. More interesting news about Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Updated Epizyme data from tazemetostat Phase 2 trial ‘positive’ – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Epizyme Announces Presentations at Upcoming March Investor Conferences – Business Wire” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold EPZM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 23,009 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 1.64 million shares. Artal Grp Inc reported 1.75 million shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). The California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). D E Shaw & reported 161,611 shares stake. Amer Gru Inc Inc reported 37,992 shares. 20,780 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Millennium Ltd Co invested 0.03% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 17,160 shares. Rock Springs Mgmt Lp reported 0.84% stake. Federated Inc Pa reported 776 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 13,627 shares. Fred Alger Management reported 10,000 shares. Td Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 19,994 shares.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $361.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma Plc by 237,500 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $5.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 340,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,000 shares, and cut its stake in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt has 0.84% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 135,360 shares. Arete Wealth Lc reported 77,194 shares. North Carolina-based First Citizens Fincl Bank & has invested 0.63% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Martin And Tn invested in 37,262 shares. Mount Vernon Associates Md accumulated 26,441 shares. Cullen Cap Limited Com owns 1.82M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 239,738 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc has invested 0.03% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt holds 0.55% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 160,984 shares. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Kentucky Retirement System reported 318,486 shares. Gabelli Inv Advisers reported 50,700 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Foster & Motley Incorporated accumulated 0.21% or 47,165 shares. Scotia Capital Inc holds 0.43% or 1.06M shares in its portfolio. Griffin Asset Management invested in 198,673 shares.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63M and $151.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 37,746 shares to 39,154 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Famous Daves Amer Inc (NASDAQ:DAVE) by 63,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,916 shares, and cut its stake in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI).