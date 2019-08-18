At&T (T) Holder Smith Salley & Associates Boosted Its Stake by $3.23 Million; As Dominion Energy (D) Stock Price Declined, Profund Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $772,160

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 40.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 104,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 357,991 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.23 million, up from 253,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 26.93 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says Sprint and T-Mobile have ‘tough hill to climb’ to get merger passed by regulators; 26/03/2018 – DISH executive testifies against planned AT&T merger with Time Warner; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO John Stephens Made Comments at Deutsche Bank Conference; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 13/03/2018 – Hedge Funds Too Optimistic on AT&T-Time Warner Deal: Gayeski (Video); 27/03/2018 – FCC Ex-Commissioner Doubts U.S. Can Win AT&T-Time Warner Fight; 15/04/2018 – The Week Ahead: AT&T and Time Warner Chiefs to Testify, and New China Tariffs Brew; 22/03/2018 – ONAP and ONF to Collaborate on Multi-Gigabit Open Broadband Access Network; 16/04/2018 – AT&T failed on one megadeal and overpaid on the second. Time Warner could be its third strike; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 13.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 10,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 62,796 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81M, down from 72,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.86. About 3.36M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK had bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998 on Wednesday, March 13.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 74% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dominion Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Businessinsider.com and their article: “Uber’s top lawyer reveals how the CEO convinced him to join the company he’d previously said he would avoid – Business Insider” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85B and $2.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,426 shares to 314,033 shares, valued at $59.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 22,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 4,258 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Pinnacle reported 53,182 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Edgemoor Advisors invested in 0.63% or 62,849 shares. Sandy Spring Retail Bank holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 24,000 shares. Farmers Bancshares stated it has 4,686 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Valmark Advisers owns 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,648 shares. Strategic Wealth Group Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Pathstone Family Office Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,640 shares. The California-based Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 2,134 are owned by Hanson Mcclain. Evermay Wealth Llc has 13,633 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 830,520 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.08% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 13,069 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T’s Advertising Business Is Extremely Underestimated – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T updates on FirstNet buildout – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Stellar Job By AT&T – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “This 5.5%-Yielding Dividend Isnâ€™t Going Away – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Most Vital Indicators For AT&T – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.