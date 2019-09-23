At&T (T) Shareholder Community Bank Of Raymore Has Upped Stake; As Dollar General (DG) Stock Rose, Icon Advisers Boosted by $1.08 Million Its Position

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 56.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 22,100 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99M, up from 14,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $159.88. About 476,011 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 612,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.53M, up from 597,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $37.71. About 6.97M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 21/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ACER SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT T$237.3 BLN; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Attacks Lawsuit to Block Time Warner Merger; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Was Paying Trump’s Lawyer as Administration Turned Into Foe; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs Third Tower Deal to Contribute to FirstNet Buildout; 15/03/2018 – Diane Bartz: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days to give more time for pre-trial motions: source:; 23/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by John Stephens at 46th Annual Cowen Conference on May 30; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio (Correct); 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 22/03/2018 – Bigger AT&T would `squelch’ competition, says DoJ; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 2

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 213,326 are held by 12Th Street Asset Company Limited Liability. Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Patten Gp has invested 0.25% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corp invested in 9,737 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nexus Incorporated stated it has 232,615 shares. Buckingham Cap Mgmt owns 47,712 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd has 63,956 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated holds 0.98% or 137,237 shares. Spc Inc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 9,470 shares. Semper Augustus Invests Grp Ltd Liability Co reported 4.36% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Cwm Limited Liability Company reported 39 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Regions Corp invested in 0.18% or 118,133 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Sei Invests Communications accumulated 0.07% or 150,088 shares.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Comwlth Cum Pfd S D 6.5 by 61,104 shares to 158,741 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,627 shares, and cut its stake in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR).

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dollar General to roll into two new states – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dollar General +7% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “8 Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Dollar General Stock Jumped 16% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Fred’s Couldn’t Make It as a Discount Retailer – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Flat After Chines Officials Break Off Extended U.S. Trip – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Sell Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 36% – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Let It Run, For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney, AT&T avert channel blackout with deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foothills Asset Management Limited owns 90,618 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability holds 0.63% or 2.07 million shares in its portfolio. Fragasso Grp owns 18,838 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Brookstone Management has invested 0.29% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Chatham Capital Gp Inc Inc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Matrix Asset reported 361,133 shares stake. Cincinnati Insurance Communications invested 0.72% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gw Henssler And Assoc Ltd has 252,568 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.88% or 15.10 million shares in its portfolio. Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 0.99% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 232,688 shares. New England Rech & Mgmt has 37,605 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Polaris Greystone Financial Gru Ltd Liability Company reported 774,746 shares. Chemical Natl Bank invested in 199,256 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Rock Point Limited Liability Company owns 6,495 shares. Moreover, Hollencrest Cap Mgmt has 0.09% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 20,439 shares.