At&T (T) Shareholder Buckhead Capital Management Upped Stake by $1.12 Million; As Diamondback Energy Com (FANG) Stock Price Rose, Miller Howard Investments Has Trimmed Position by $477,528

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 15.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 36,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 272,967 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56 million, up from 236,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 33.97 million shares traded or 19.34% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – U.S. Makes Final Pitch to Judge to Block AT&T’s Time Warner Deal; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/03/2018 – Will an AT&T-Time Warner Merger Diminish Competition? (Video); 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST CO, TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 21/03/2018 – Antitrust Case Against Merger of AT&T and Time Warner Feels Stuck in the Past; 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Takes Stand to Defend Time Warner Deal; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: SEE CHALLENGES IN SAT. TV, BUT GAINS IN ONLINE TV

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc Com (FANG) by 11.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 4,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 37,278 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, down from 42,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $97.49. About 2.02M shares traded or 24.87% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 12.58% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $294.77M for 13.62 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.78% EPS growth.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (NYSE:KMI) by 24,767 shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $38.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 115,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 558,691 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (NYSE:ENB).

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $321.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 11,000 shares to 30,400 shares, valued at $5.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 7,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,309 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).