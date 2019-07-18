At&T (T) Position Raised by Columbia Asset Management; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Shares Rose, Loeb Partners Decreased Position

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 99.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 54,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 96 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4,000, down from 54,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $44.56. About 8.68M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 25/04/2018 – Sky PLC Response to all-cash offer by Comcast; 20/04/2018 – Comcast and Charter Announce Mobile Operating Platform Partnership; 21/05/2018 – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 20/03/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Enterprise Internet of Things Service Announces New Customers; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT CAPITAL SPENDING COMPOSITION TO CONTINUE SHIFT TOWARDS CONNECTIVITY-DRIVEN BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING – EARNINGS CALL; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY FOX, POST SPINOFF; 21/03/2018 – KABB FOX 29: BREAKING: NBC News identifying suspect as Mark Anthony Conditt #AustinBombings; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Culture Secretary Doesn’t Plan to Raise Concerns Over Comcast’s Sky Bid; 19/03/2018 – COMCAST NAMES ROSE SVP, CONGRESSIONAL & FEDERAL GOVT AFFAIRS

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 12,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,883 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89M, up from 111,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.09. About 25.50M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: HIRING MICHAEL COHEN WAS `BAD MISTAKE’; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Colossal Flub Still Leaves CEO With More Wins Than Losses; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 07/03/2018 – FirstNet Public-Private Partnership is Turning 1, Drives Much-Needed Competition, Coverage and Innovation for Public Safety; 24/05/2018 – Comcast’s Fox Bid to Further Test Antitrust Cops Waging AT&T War; 13/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: CFVI Awards AT&T STEM Grants to V.I. Educators; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Time Warner Trial (Correct); 17/04/2018 – RCN CEO Holanda Testifies AT&T Merger Will Disadvantage Rivals; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen’s Consulting Firm Did No Legal or Lobbying Work for Company; 17/04/2018 – AT&T ENCOURAGED BY FCC DECISION TO PROCEED WITH MMWAVE AUCTIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory accumulated 415,979 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 2,082 shares. Lawson Kroeker Mngmt Ne owns 25,914 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Martin Tn invested in 0.35% or 37,262 shares. Trust Department Mb Retail Bank N A accumulated 0.32% or 83,295 shares. New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.9% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Horrell Mgmt has 0.79% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Headinvest Lc has invested 0.22% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moneta Investment Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.18% or 10,459 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mgmt reported 21,886 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 227,601 are held by Keystone Planning. 108,823 are owned by Jp Marvel Invest Lc. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 5,101 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Saybrook Cap Nc reported 15,709 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 14.85 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.32% negative EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. $10.21M worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was sold by COHEN DAVID L on Tuesday, February 5.

