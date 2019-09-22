At&T (T) Position Increased by Ally Financial Inc; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Market Valuation Rose, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Position

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 64,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 315,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.56M, up from 251,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.07M shares traded or 142.08% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/03/2018 – AT&T, DOJ ARE SAID SCHEDULED TO RELEASE TRIAL BRIEFS FRI: FOX; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$69.4 BLN; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Could Win M&A Battle with U.S. Government (Video); 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING 4 TIERS OF ONLINE TV THIS YEAR; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: NEW PHONES FOR FIRST RESPONDERS COMING NEXT YEAR; 16/04/2018 – A failure to buy Time Warner could be seen as strike three for Stephenson after failing at T-Mobile deal and overpaying for DirecTV; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Plans to Launch Next Generation of DIRECTV Now Video Streaming Service in 1H; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 11/05/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Says Hiring Cohen “Big Mistake” but legal. First shoe to drop is Departure of Bob Quinn, head

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 6,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 286,202 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.51 million, up from 279,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.88 billion market cap company. It closed at $70.95 lastly. It is down 7.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $962.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,370 shares to 97,153 shares, valued at $10.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

