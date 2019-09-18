At&T (T) Stock Value Rose While Murphy Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding; As Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Valuation Declined, Bank Of Italy Has Raised Stake

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 9,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 118,246 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96 million, down from 127,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $267.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $36.62. About 3.27M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/03/2018 – Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T HOPED TO GAIN INSIGHT FROM COHEN INTO TRUMP BUT HIRING WAS A ‘BAD MISTAKE’; 09/03/2018 – Ex-Officials Ask Judge to Review U.S. Moves in AT&T-Time Warner Suit; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Paid Trump Lawyer for ‘Insights’ on Administration; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ brings back expert witness in bid to save AT&T-Time Warner case; 15/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 30/04/2018 – AT&T court fight with the US Justice Department heads into closing arguments; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 9.05M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.87M, up from 7.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.03. About 296,747 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 23/03/2018 – CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – TOBIN’S DEPARTURE WILL BE EFFECTIVE APRIL 27, 2018; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 per share. Net industrial debt(3)(4) at $1.9 billion; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 19/03/2018 CNH Industrial Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Presentation on adoption of new accounting standards published on corporate website; 19/03/2018 – CNH Industrial CEO Richard Tobin steps down

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.74 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $669.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Service Enterprise Grou (NYSE:PEG) by 5,874 shares to 39,510 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLF) by 36,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 516,973 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK).