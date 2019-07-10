At&T (T) Shares Rose While Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Has Increased Its Position; As Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Victory Capital Management Has Lowered by $4.00 Million Its Holding

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 14.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 133,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 805,665 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.73 million, down from 939,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.09. About 3.17 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 11.06% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 24/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Vectren Corporation Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms CenterPoint Energy’s Long-Term IDR at ‘BBB’; Revises Outlook to Stable from Positive; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes Harvey and lrma; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $3,155 MLN VS $2,735 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CENTERPOINT ENERGY’S LONG-TERM IDR AT ‘BBB’; REVI; 10/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: CenterPoint to Buy Vectren for $72 Per Share in Cash; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren: Scott Prochazka Will Serve as Pres and CEO of Combined Co; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CenterPoint Energy nears deal to acquire Vectren

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc bought 20,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,145 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 27,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.54. About 30.28 million shares traded or 8.73% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$40.75 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Business Solutions Wireless Service Revenue $1.79B; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T DID NOT BREAK THE LAW – STEPHENSON IN MEMO; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Policy Chief Robert Quinn Forced Out; 11/05/2018 – Jonathan Landay: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 17/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS HOPEFUL AUCTION RULES FOR 37, 39 GHZ AVAILABLE SOON; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.37 BLN; 30/03/2018 – AT&T INC T.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $122,880 activity.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnc Invt Corp by 1.51M shares to 2.22 million shares, valued at $39.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 6,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CNP’s profit will be $165.71 million for 22.04 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rare Infra has invested 0.01% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). 33,776 are owned by Ww Asset Mngmt. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited holds 1.01M shares. 9,570 are held by Dupont Corporation. Loomis Sayles And Lp holds 0.01% or 84,991 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% or 30,967 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Guardian Life Of America stated it has 0.01% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Bessemer holds 0% or 31,260 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc stated it has 642,708 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) or 10,166 shares. Hartford invested in 0.08% or 7,903 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 92,496 shares. Pure Advsrs reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Of Vermont has 0% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 110 shares.