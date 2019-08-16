At&T (T) Holder Oakwood Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $2.60 Million as Market Value Rose; As Celgene (CELG) Stock Declined, Holder Edgewood Management Has Cut Its Stake by $766,382

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 200.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 83,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 125,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 41,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $34.96. About 18.83M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Jonathan Landay: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 11/05/2018 – Noah Shachtman: EXCLUSIVE … It wasn’t just Cohen. AT&T looked to enlist other Trump allies for totally-not-shady consulting; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Colossal Flub Still Leaves CEO With More Wins Than Losses; 09/04/2018 – Sharp Tongue and Pencil: Meet the Judge Presiding Over the Government’s Case Against AT&T; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Former Trump Lawyer Cohen (Video); 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 14/05/2018 – Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Ron Wyden, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal led other Democrats in demanding AT&T and Novartis answer about payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s firm; 30/04/2018 – AT&T’s Time Warner Takeover at Crossroads as Judge Weighs Ruling; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 12.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 8,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 58,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51 million, down from 66,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $94.51. About 1.57 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 20/03/2018 – Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS About $8.45 After Juno Dilution; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 22/05/2018 – Celgene to Present New and Updated Data across a Range of Blood Diseases at EHA 2018; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – ASR PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED ON OR BEFORE AUGUST 31, 2018; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 25/05/2018 – #2 After some stinging setbacks, a top analyst questions the high failure rate for Celgene’s drug pipeline; 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster National Bank & Trust N A accumulated 84,231 shares. Viking Fund Ltd Liability Corp reported 216,000 shares or 1.69% of all its holdings. Godsey Gibb Associate, a Virginia-based fund reported 12,213 shares. Weik Cap Mgmt reported 0.36% stake. Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt has invested 1.27% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Condor Cap Mngmt holds 20,862 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 46,161 were accumulated by Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Limited Liability Company. Tuttle Tactical holds 0.63% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 100,233 shares. California-based Mraz Amerine And Assocs has invested 0.21% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Regal Invest Advsr invested in 1.55% or 243,110 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Llc holds 0.31% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 55,877 shares. Selway Asset Mngmt invested 2.06% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fmr Limited Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 35.73 million shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management holds 0.15% or 25,999 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.13% or 211,242 shares.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12,477 shares to 2.43M shares, valued at $1.38 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 597,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).