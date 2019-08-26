At&T (T) Shareholder Spc Financial Trimmed Position by $404,116; As Canadian Natl Ry Co Com (CNI) Share Price Rose, Reaves W H & Company Boosted Its Holding by $2.87 Million

Spc Financial Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 32.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc sold 13,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 26,581 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $834,000, down from 39,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 33.86 million shares traded or 17.70% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – Brian Schwartz: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 26/03/2018 – Intrigue Pre-Empts Planned Testimony At AT&T-DOJ Antitrust Trial; 16/05/2018 – Top Novartis lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal error; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Expiration Of Its Cash Offers; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner C.E.O. Testifies That AT&T Deal Is Needed to Battle Silicon Valley; 30/05/2018 – Live now on @CNBC TV: AT&T chairman & chief executive Randall Stephenson speaks from #CodeCon about the Time Warner deal, content, and more; 27/03/2018 – SLING PRESIDENT IS BEING CROSS-EXAMINED BY AT&T LAWYER; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect a Ruling on June 12 in Suit Brought Against AT&T and Time Warner by U.S. DOJ; 25/04/2018 – AT&T sinks following revenue, EPS miss; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COHEN APPROACHED THEM TO OFFER ADVICE ON TRUMP

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co Com (CNI) by 39.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 32,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 114,148 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.21 million, up from 81,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $89.9. About 628,615 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS C$1.00, EST. C$1; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp Com (NYSE:PPL) by 1.00M shares to 962,616 shares, valued at $30.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 337,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 17,819 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma owns 259,753 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 23,179 are owned by Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt Inc. Argi Inv Services Limited invested in 112,834 shares. Twin Capital Management invested in 1.42% or 919,611 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt has invested 1.31% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins has 0.05% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 49,629 shares. Moreover, Virtu Finance has 0.08% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 42,913 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited owns 827,433 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Amer Insurance Tx owns 502,654 shares. Wills Grp Inc holds 1.78% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 83,499 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.29% or 746,649 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams invested in 1.06% or 48,613 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.55% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First National Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson owns 12,726 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio.

