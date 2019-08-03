At&T (Call) (T) Shareholder Regal Investment Advisors Cut Stake as Valuation Rose; As Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Share Price Declined, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Upped Stake

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 63.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 13,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 35,950 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 12.78 million shares traded or 89.03% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (Call) (T) by 99.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 230,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 900 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28,000, down from 231,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 33.97 million shares traded or 19.34% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/03/2018 – Hiya Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 11/05/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Says Hiring Cohen “Big Mistake” but legal. First shoe to drop is Departure of Bob Quinn, head; 16/03/2018 – CMO Today: DOJ v. AT&T Approaches; Rihanna Slams Snap Over Ad; NFL CMO To Leave; 22/03/2018 – Cox Executive Warns of ‘Ugly’ Outcome If AT&T Merger Is Approved; 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO: No reason to hold back networks post AT&T merger; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner–Update; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 16/04/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Clash Over No-Blackout Offer at Time Warner Trial; 25/04/2018 – AT&T earnings: 85 cents per share, vs 87 cents expected

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Novare Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.55% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Avalon Limited Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 20,847 shares. Sunbelt Securities has 83,420 shares. Villere St Denis J Company Ltd Llc invested in 12,011 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Group Ltd Liability holds 33,422 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 13.65M shares stake. Gladius Capital Limited Partnership reported 137,540 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5.05M shares or 0.14% of the stock. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp has invested 0.14% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi has 28,062 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 18,688 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma accumulated 9,506 shares or 0% of the stock. Hartford Inv Management Com holds 1.04% or 1.16M shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Ltd Liability has invested 0.63% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Csu Producer Resources holds 7,200 shares.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.09 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $491.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 3,991 shares to 14,627 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,088 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $173,524 activity.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98M and $412.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4,062 shares to 11,004 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 4,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,503 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Corporation (NYSE:CB).

