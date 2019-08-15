At&T (T) Shareholder Sterneck Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $539,431 as Stock Price Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Northeast Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position by $1.05 Million

Sterneck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 30.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterneck Capital Management Llc sold 17,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 39,585 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 56,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterneck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.29. About 17.69M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With F; 17/04/2018 – AT&T ENCOURAGED BY FCC DECISION TO PROCEED WITH MMWAVE AUCTIONS; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.87 AT&T USERS FOR EVERY 1 LOST; 18/05/2018 – Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s “Alone In The Game”; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says Sprint and T-Mobile have ‘tough hill to climb’ to get merger passed by regulators; 04/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Hones In on `No Blackout’ Offer as Time Warner Fix; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Looks to Develop Next-Generation Streaming Video Platform and Targeted Advertising Capabilities

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 591 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 34,460 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.37M, down from 35,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $877.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $11.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1774.36. About 3.15M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – Euan Rocha: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June – sources:; 27/04/2018 – Billboard: Amazon Launches Country Playlist Aimed At Foreign Fans; 17/05/2018 – The Case For Taxing Amazon; 17/04/2018 – IATA SAYS PROPOSES TO CREATE JOINT GLOBAL REGISTERY FOR LARGE DRONES WITH THE UN’S AVIATION AGENCY; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 15/03/2018 – Japan Antitrust Watchdog Probes Amazon–Again; 24/04/2018 – YUAN LONGPING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE 000998.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BOOST UNIT’S REGISTERED CAPITAL BY INJECTING 35.7 PCT STAKE IN AMAZON AGRI BIOTECH FOR $400 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Here’s the controversial tax practice by Amazon that’s got Trump so upset; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS to offer Chico’s Brand Apparel and Accessories on Amazon; 27/04/2018 – Nutanix’s Amazon Cloud Killer Delayed by Engineering Problems

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.12 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Div Apprec Etf (VIG) by 4,050 shares to 32,805 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wayfair Inc Cl A (NYSE:W) by 2,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.75 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

