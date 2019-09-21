At&T (T) Position Maintained by Community Bank Of Raymore; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Sta Wealth Management Boosted Stake

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 612,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.53 million, up from 597,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.07M shares traded or 141.32% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Finally Gets to State His Case for Time Warner Deal; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 13/03/2018 – TWX, T: Latest twist in DOJ-AT&T case: The government does want AT&T to submit its arbitration offer as evidence. – ! $TWX $T; 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$14.68 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Ex-Officials Ask Judge to Review U.S. Moves in AT&T-Time Warner Suit; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Former Trump Lawyer Cohen (Video); 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says It Made a `Big Mistake’ Hiring Michael Cohen; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 38.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 5,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 21,057 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.87M, up from 15,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33M shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE FOLLOWS AMAZON WITH ASSISTANT FEATURES FOR CHILDREN; 21/05/2018 – Express UK: Amazon Echo rival – Apple could be planning to launch a much cheaper HomePod; 27/04/2018 – In the first quarter, Amazon controlled one-third of the market for cloud infrastructure services, according to Synergy Research Group; 17/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Announces a Collaboration with Amazon Prime Video in Israel; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Enters Collaboration Agreement With Amazon Prime Video in Israel; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Continues Investment and Growth in Ohio with New West Jefferson Fulfillment Center; 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland; 16/03/2018 – Amazon’s Dominance Has Changed the Landscape for Corporations (Video); 07/05/2018 – Snap snags new finance chief from Amazon

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $422.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,414 shares to 1,854 shares, valued at $544,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 23,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,110 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 623,586 were accumulated by Aqr Capital Limited Com. Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & invested in 0.27% or 623 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability reported 197,340 shares stake. Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dakota Wealth Mgmt stated it has 1.76% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Valicenti Advisory Svcs has invested 8.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hhr Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 29,877 shares. The New York-based United Asset Strategies Incorporated has invested 1.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Guardian Lp owns 594 shares. Columbus Circle Investors has 2.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 41,928 shares. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation owns 263 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Weitz Invest Inc holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15,500 shares. Coatue Limited Liability accumulated 271,083 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corp has 1.52% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,000 shares.

