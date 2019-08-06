At&T (T) Holder Orleans Capital Management Has Increased Its Position; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Ems Capital LP Increased Its Position by $373,800

Ems Capital Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp bought 210 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 48,610 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.56 million, up from 48,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $21.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1786.15. About 4.22M shares traded or 8.84% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/05/2018 – Variety: `The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Renewed for Season Three by Amazon; 01/05/2018 – Surviving Amazon and the Technology a Danish CEO Says Can Do It; 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 20/04/2018 – Reckitt takes hit from stumbling Scholl and price pressure; 18/04/2018 – Bevite Helps Retailers Fight Amazon with the First Transparent Commercial Blockchain Platform that Eliminates Excess Inventory; 27/04/2018 – Podcast: The Information’s 411 – Fulfilled by Amazon; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 27/03/2018 – BAHRAIN’S BATELCO SAYS SELECTED BY INFORMATION AND EGOVERNMENT AUTHORITY TO HELP IMPLEMENT MIGRATION OF NUMBER OF MINISTRY PLATFORMS TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – Walmart sued by former executive alleging unlawful conduct in e-commerce business linked to competition from Amazon

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 37.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 19,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 72,633 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 52,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33.84. About 21.94M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Plans to Launch Next Generation of DIRECTV Now Video Streaming Service in 1H; 07/03/2018 – AT&T’s DirecTV Latin America unit files for U.S. IPO; 20/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial Tip-Off Postponed by Snow; 11/05/2018 – Alert: AT&T’s chief said it had made a “big mistake” by; 21/04/2018 – AT&T chief quizzed in court over note on Time Warner deal; 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 19/04/2018 – AT&T to Launch Low-Cost Streaming Service; 08/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit May 15; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “This Is Why Amazon Stock a Must-Buy Amid the Nasdaq Rally – Investorplace.com” on July 14, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Amazon stock suffers longest losing streak in 13 years – MarketWatch” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Should Amazon Remain One Company? – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/17/2019: AMZN,HYRE,FRAN,NUS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.