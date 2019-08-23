At&T (T) Market Valuation Rose While Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Raised Its Holding; As Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Howland Capital Management Has Lowered Stake

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 4,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 72,897 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23 million, down from 77,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $88.72. About 740,655 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AND LICENSES ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q EPS 31c; 09/03/2018 – IGNORE: AKAMAI AGREEMENT WITH ELLIOTT REPORTED YESTERDAY; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – WORKED WITH ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT ON SHAREHOLDER VALUE INITIAIVES WHICH INCLUDE ADDITION OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 14/05/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – WILL GRANT INITIAL PURCHASERS OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $150 MLN IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES ON SAME TERMS; 19/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies, Inc. vs Limelight Networks, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 08/03/2018 – Akamai to Add New Directors, Form Operating Committee After Talks With Elliott Management

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 11,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 77,205 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 66,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.39. About 21.40M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS SINCE THEN IT HAS RECEIVED NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS FROM MUELLER; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen for Trump’s Views on Tax, Antitrust; 07/05/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Sources have confirmed for @sherman4949 Comcast’s plan to make an all-cash bid for Fox + Sky, but only if AT&T; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH PREMIUM STREAMING EXPERIENCE THAT WILL COMPETE WITH TRADITIONAL LINEAR TV PRODUCTS FOR IN-HOME USE; 04/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE MEDIA – AS OF MIDNIGHT MAY 4, CO REACHED IMPASSE IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH DIRECTV IN PUERTO RICO REGARDING ITS RETRANSMISSION CONSENT AGREEMENT; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Buying Back Bonds as Time Warner Purchase Deadline Looms; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: SEE CHALLENGES IN SAT. TV, BUT GAINS IN ONLINE TV; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Lawyers battle over evidence in AT&T-Time Warner suit

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 8,640 shares to 475,259 shares, valued at $26.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $834.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Annaly Mtg. Management by 67,449 shares to 32,231 shares, valued at $322,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.