At&T (T) Shareholder Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Increased Its Position by $753,579 as Stock Value Rose; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Plancorp Decreased Position

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 24,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 654,650 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.53 million, up from 630,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.17. About 9.46M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting AT&T’s Operating Cash Flow by About $3 Billion; 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With Fresh Films; 27/03/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVE RESUMES TESTIMONY IN AT&T MERGER TRIAL; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$11.9 BLN; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 11/05/2018 – AT&T chief executive says hiring Trump lawyer was `big mistake’; 27/03/2018 – FCC Ex-Commissioner Doubts U.S. Can Win AT&T-Time Warner Fight; 28/03/2018 – AT&T faces $1.1bn in payouts over Time Warner bid funding; 20/03/2018 – Mercury News: Pac-12 Networks president Mark Shuken: On equity options, the secure “fortress,” AT&T negotiations and looming; 30/05/2018 – Aaron Pressman: Not the consensus view, but from a top notch source – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 1,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,207 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, down from 17,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $961.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $212.86. About 13.38M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – Separately, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has also floated areas near Washington D.C., like Crystal City and Tysons, as locales for Apple; 17/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Education, iPhones, privacy and Facebook were all big topics of discussion; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Apple Team Up on New Credit Card–Update; 19/04/2018 – Eventually, Apple plans to have more versions of Daisy in locations across the country. And for now, Apple customers with obsolete iPhones can recycle them through the GiveBack program; 13/03/2018 – Apple to Hold Annual Software Developer Conference June 4 to 8; 10/05/2018 – Apple reportedly plans to offer new credit card with Goldman Sachs; 02/05/2018 – M&G’S RICHARDS: APPLE IS MATURE, GROWING CO; STILL INNOVATING; 20/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS ALL SERVICES NOW OPERATING NORMALLY

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98M and $816.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,635 shares to 243,184 shares, valued at $25.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) by 178,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,692 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FirstNet, 5 Years And $6.5 Billion For AT&T – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: LMT, GE, KO, T – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KeyBanc: Tower Operators Are Key Beneficiaries Of 5G Networks – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: When Even Bad Is Good Enough – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $264.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,801 shares to 25,623 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 44,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH).

