At&T (T) Stake Has Lifted by Financial Counselors Inc; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Ironwood Investment Counsel Raised Position

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 3,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 44,481 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.80 million, up from 40,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – The machine learning ace tasked with polishing the Apple; 21/05/2018 – Inverse: Apple HomePod 2018 Rumors: Take This New Leak With a Grain of Salt; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management Adds Aptiv, Exits Praxair, Cuts Apple: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Millennials looking to pay with plastic have more options than ever. Apple, Ikea, Uber are all pushing branded cards; 27/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: At Tuesday’s Apple event in Chicago, the iPad strikes back; 28/05/2018 – APPLE TO ADOPT OLED FOR ALL NEW IPHONE MODELS IN 2019: ETNEWS; 27/03/2018 – APPLE EDUCATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN CHICAGO CONCLUDES; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Meet With President Trump Wednesday Afternoon — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM SAYS SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITY NOT ATTRACTIVE ENOUGH

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 62,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 895,341 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.00M, up from 832,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 21.05 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 28/03/2018 – Ericsson Media Solutions Selected by AT&T to Deliver Premier Golf Tournament; 20/03/2018 – On eve of trial on Time Warner deal, AT&T, U.S. government lay out cases; 25/04/2018 – AT&T slides after-hours; company misses EPS & revenue expectations; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T/TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 24/04/2018 – Fitch Maintains AT&T’s ‘A-‘ Long-Term IDR on Rating Watch Negative; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Memo Reportedly Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was ‘big Mistake,’ Announces Lobbyist Exit — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – AT&T to Withdraw Planned Initial Public Offering of Vrio Corp; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Judge to Consider Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 7,594 shares to 4,029 shares, valued at $372,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 12,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,181 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).