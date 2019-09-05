At&T (T) Stock Value Rose While Ingalls & Snyder Raised by $9.53 Million Its Holding; Apple (AAPL) Holder Sunbelt Securities Has Raised Stake

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2077.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 307,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 322,281 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11M, up from 14,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $35.72. About 20.70M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS WASHINGTON POLICY CHIEF QUINN TO RETIRE; 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T to Release RFP for Second Carrier-Integrated MCPTT Offering; 20/04/2018 – AT&T Accused of Stealing Technology Behind Streaming-News System; 03/04/2018 – Tower One Wireless Acquires Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement; 18/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS DECISION BASED ON CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: @JoePompeo reports AT&T-Time Warner floated a settlement deal to Trump’s DOJ–and the DOJ turned them; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 2; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Paid Trump Lawyer for ‘Insights’ on Administration; 26/03/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASSAILS LAWYERS AS SLING PRESIDENT GETS TRANSCRIPT; 27/03/2018 – FCC Ex-Commissioner Doubts U.S. Can Win AT&T-Time Warner Fight

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 7,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 27,221 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, up from 20,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $209.19. About 19.22M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – REFILE-Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Apple will introduce new low-cost iPads next week in its first major product event of 2018, sources say…; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers; 09/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Selling Video Subscriptions Through TV App; 04/04/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Apple is working on touchless gesture control and a curved iPhone screen, @markgurman reports…; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation; 15/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON FRANCE’S POTENTIAL FINE ON TECH COMPANIES; 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips; 01/05/2018 – Apple Forecast Is Upbeat as IPhone Sales Meet Projections (Video)

