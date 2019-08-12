At&T (T) Position Maintained by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc; Amica Mutual Insurance Company Trimmed Its Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) as Valuation Rose

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 3,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 14,197 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 17,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equities for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 526,485 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 30/04/2018 – ARE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $6.52 TO $6.62, EST. $6.55; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 30/03/2018 – Dir Richardson Gifts 250 Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc bought 20,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 48,145 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 27,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.42. About 17.90 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T Communications Union Seeks Tax Windfall Disclosure (Video); 07/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: CBRE frontrunner to win leasing assignment for Icahn’s AT&T tower; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on dying pay-TV model; 26/03/2018 – JUDGE HOLDS CONFIDENTIAL TALKS WITH U.S., AT&T LAWYERS; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Paid Trump Lawyer for ‘Insights’ on Administration; 09/05/2018 – Brian Schwartz: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$69.4 BLN

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) by 4,159 shares to 44,293 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 10,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Sba Communications Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru stated it has 1.86 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Green Street Limited Liability invested 4.58% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Retirement Sys Of Alabama stated it has 220,175 shares. Heitman Real Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 202,634 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,292 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 90,153 shares. Quadrant Mngmt accumulated 13,790 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Renaissance Ltd Company owns 30,600 shares. Ironsides Asset Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Sumitomo Life Ins owns 0.2% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 10,537 shares. Ironwood Financial Llc reported 29 shares stake. Dnb Asset Management As invested in 11,751 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 40,521 shares in its portfolio.

