At&T (T) Holder Buckhead Capital Management Increased Its Holding by $1.12 Million as Market Value Rose; Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stock Value Rose While Dsc Advisors LP Boosted by $1.58 Million Its Position

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 29.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company's stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 87,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 67,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $87.75. About 871,182 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 15.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 36,008 shares as the company's stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 272,967 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56 million, up from 236,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 25.80M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $321.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,757 shares to 25,815 shares, valued at $5.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,655 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "WWE Moving NXT To USA Network Could Disrupt AEW, Fox Plans – Benzinga" on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance" published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "AT&T: When Even Bad Is Good Enough – Seeking Alpha" on July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Dsc Advisors Lp, which manages about $283.90M and $544.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2.00 million shares to 425 shares, valued at $120,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call).

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "AmerisourceBergen Corporation 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha" on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "AmerisourceBergen Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "How Much Did AmerisourceBergen Corporation's (NYSE:ABC) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance" on May 22, 2019.