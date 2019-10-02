At&T (T) Holder American Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $400,521 as Shares Rose; American Research & Management Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Has Decreased by $523,875 as Market Value Rose

American Research & Management decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 21,340 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.53 million, down from 24,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $160.43. About 1.81M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY; 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 13/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square trims ADP stake as bet grew in value -filing; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table)

American Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 31.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Asset Management Inc sold 12,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 25,848 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $866,000, down from 37,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Asset Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.41. About 22.87 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T/TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.6 BLN; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to All Investors; 04/04/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASKS ABOUT CHANGING TURNER ARBITRATION OFFER; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Takes Stand to Defend Time Warner Deal; 13/04/2018 – AT&T Goes on Offensive in Time Warner Merger Case (Video); 10/05/2018 – `No’ Cohen Inquiries to FCC on Net Neutrality on AT&T’s Behalf; 11/05/2018 – Alert: AT&T’s chief said it had made a “big mistake” by; 02/04/2018 – Tech Mahindra Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.85

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $576.82 million for 30.16 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.95 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

American Asset Management Inc, which manages about $230.00 million and $145.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 7,667 shares to 204,730 shares, valued at $27.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.