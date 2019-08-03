At&T (T) Holder Texas Permanent School Fund Lowered Position as Stock Rose; American Intl Group (Call) (AIG) Holder Equitec Specialists Cut Its Stake by $438,600 as Market Valuation Rose

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (Call) (AIG) by 50.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 10,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 20,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 2.61M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 30/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 30); 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th; 07/05/2018 – IEP NO LONGER LISTS AIG AS SIGNIFICANT HOLDING IN SLIDE SHOW; 07/05/2018 – ICAHN SOLD HIS AIG POSITION WHEN THE STOCK CHANGED HANDS BETWEEN $60 AND $65 – FORBES, CITING; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN EXITED AIG, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURING EXPECTED TO TAKE EFFECT, AND NEW COS TO BEGIN WRITING BUSINESS FROM, 1 DECEMBER 2018; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 28/03/2018 – American International Group paid its new chief executive Brian Duperreault $43.1 million last year, a securities filing showed; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD – DORSAVI USA SIGNS MASTER PILOT AGREEMENT WITH AIG AFFILIATE; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Commun, General Insurance

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 46,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 1.42M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.44 million, down from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 33.97M shares traded or 19.34% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 22/03/2018 – ONAP and ONF to Collaborate on Multi-Gigabit Open Broadband Access Network; 06/03/2018 – AT&T INC – COMPANIES ARE WORKING THROUGH AT&T FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP SOLUTION; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $6 BLN MATURING IN 2048, PRICED AT T PLUS 205 BASIS POINTS; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 01/05/2018 – Several Possible Outcomes to AT&T-Time Warner Trial; 05/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio expects IPO to raise up to $653 mln; 11/05/2018 – Sarah N. Lynch: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 08/05/2018 – U.S. urges judge to force AT&T to scrap deal or sell DirecTV or Turner; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) by 110,300 shares to 237,600 shares, valued at $43.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (Prn) by 23.69M shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.23M shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 11.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 11.61 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.95% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 1,048 shares to 21,510 shares, valued at $7.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 23,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.09 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.