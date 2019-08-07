At&T (T) Holding Maintained by Bailard Inc; Alpha Windward Has Increased Its Mckesson (MCK) Holding

Bailard Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 9,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 116,930 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, up from 106,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 28.89M shares traded or 0.54% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.37 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Operating Expenses Were $31.8 Billion; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Consumer Mobility Wireless Service Revenue $11.61B; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q EPS 75c; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 20/03/2018 – Mercury News: Pac-12 Networks president Mark Shuken: On equity options, the secure “fortress,” AT&T negotiations and looming; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR LOBBYING REPORT AND INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN WERE DEFEATED; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HTC CORP 2498.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$2.6 BLN

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 450.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 3,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 4,252 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498,000, up from 772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $139.21. About 2.65 million shares traded or 82.29% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Management Worked to Meet DEA’s Expectations for Controlled-Substances Monitoring Program; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Adj EPS $3.49; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 15/03/2018 – McKesson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD ACCUSED OF FAILING TO OVERSEE OPIOID SHIPMENTS; 25/04/2018 – MCK: SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES AFTER-TAX GAAP $150M TO $210M; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Complaint Alleges Repackage, Sale of Syringes in Violation of False Claims Act, Other Statutes; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Multi-Year Growth Initiative Focuses on Improving Patient Care Delivery

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Brookstone has invested 0.28% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Tcw Gp Inc owns 3.10M shares. First State Bank reported 189,102 shares. 27.85M are held by Federated Inc Pa. Harbour Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 0.5% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 21,585 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 239,738 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company has invested 0.65% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Stelac Advisory Svcs Ltd has 0.05% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 3,614 shares. Rock Point Limited Co invested in 6,495 shares. 27 were accumulated by Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP owns 264,265 shares or 1.69% of their US portfolio. The California-based Guild Management has invested 2.65% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Btr Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 54,620 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 75,764 shares. 205,938 were accumulated by Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Financial Instns Inc (NASDAQ:FISI) by 11,700 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $435,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Victory Cap Hldgs Inc by 31,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,936 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc by 15,720 shares to 592 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 7,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,551 shares, and cut its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR).

