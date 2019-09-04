At&T (T) Holder First Financial Bank – Trust Division Upped Holding by $333,591; Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Holder Freestone Capital Holdings Has Trimmed Holding by $4.15 Million

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 28.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 94,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The institutional investor held 242,467 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89 million, down from 336,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $43.95. About 198,443 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 05/03/2018 INFOSYS LTD: INFOSYS SELECTED BY ALLISON TRANSMISSION TO PROVID; 19/04/2018 – DJ Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALSN); 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion; 05/03/2018 – INFOSYS WINS CONTRACT FROM ALLISON TRANSMISSION: STATEMENT; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Consecutive Gain; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new International® MV Series truck; 05/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees FY Net $515M-Net $550M; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SAYS INTENDS FOR UNIT TO COMMENCE OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2030 IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REPAY $400 MLN OF TERM B-3 LOAN, AMONG OTHERS

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 10,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 189,102 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 178,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $35.74. About 8.76M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 17/04/2018 – Light Reading’s Big Communications Event Brings Telco Leaders Together in Austin; 17/04/2018 – RCN CEO Holanda Testifies AT&T Merger Will Disadvantage Rivals; 27/03/2018 – SLING PRESIDENT IS BEING CROSS-EXAMINED BY AT&T LAWYER; 16/05/2018 – Top Novartis lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal error; 30/03/2018 – Time Warner: Dividend Payable May 1 With April 10 Record Date, Aligning Timing With AT&T Dividend Timing; 14/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2028, PRICED AT T PLUS 170 BASIS POINTS; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 26/03/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASSAILS LAWYERS AS SLING PRESIDENT GETS TRANSCRIPT

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,007 shares to 25,579 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 4,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Energy Inds (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Analysts await Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.13 EPS, down 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ALSN’s profit will be $136.17 million for 9.72 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 0% or 2,358 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd holds 0.3% or 9,990 shares in its portfolio. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtn Lc holds 7,740 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 723,748 were accumulated by Bank Of America Corporation De. North Star Inv owns 410 shares. Moreover, Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 38,477 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 26,112 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management LP holds 121,969 shares. 287 are owned by Fred Alger Mgmt. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Hartford Mgmt accumulated 57,039 shares. Prudential Fin owns 31,854 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab holds 0% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 46,600 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs reported 9,836 shares stake. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 369,895 shares.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr Unit (MDY) by 1,636 shares to 34,323 shares, valued at $11.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (ITOT) by 7,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,034 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (QUAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 123,488 were reported by Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Liability. Washington Capital Mgmt accumulated 53,915 shares or 1.91% of the stock. Fayez Sarofim & Communications reported 360,048 shares stake. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs reported 0.24% stake. Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 79,040 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt invested in 3.55M shares. Cullen Capital Limited Liability Com holds 2.26% or 1.82 million shares. 17,137 were accumulated by L & S Advisors Inc. Iowa Bancorp has 89,347 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Proffitt & Goodson has invested 0.21% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). South Carolina-based South State has invested 0.67% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 256,687 shares. Lpl Financial reported 4.63M shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd Llc has 0.23% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank reported 139,646 shares stake.