At&T (T) Shareholder Oakwood Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $2.60 Million; Adobe (ADBE) Holding Increased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 1,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 30,969 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.25M, up from 29,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 1.94 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 200.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 83,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 125,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 41,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 21.61M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs New Crown Castle Agreement to Speed FirstNet Buildout; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects to Invest $25 Billion in Capital in 2018, or $23 Billion Net of Expected FirstNet Reimbursements; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Union Files Complaint to Force Tax Windfall Plan Disclosure; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says in Memo Hiring Michael Cohen Was `Big Mistake’; 23/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Merger (Audio); 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 10/05/2018 – AT&T, Novartis Ties to Cohen Reveal Backdoor Bids to Reach Trump; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 20/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner: sob story

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.06% or 471,013 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 2.44M shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Sei Invests Communications invested 0.21% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ronna Sue Cohen owns 510,450 shares. Excalibur reported 197,757 shares or 5.85% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Invest invested in 0% or 50 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt owns 2.48M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. The Texas-based Hilltop Hldgs has invested 0.88% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Camelot Portfolios Llc accumulated 0.21% or 16,211 shares. Rowland Inv Counsel Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Colony Group Incorporated Ltd Co has invested 0.13% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Godshalk Welsh holds 0.95% or 31,537 shares in its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.52% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 2.6% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Private Trust Com Na stated it has 119,963 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cls Invs Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4,243 shares. Research & Mngmt reported 2.88% stake. Kcm Invest Ltd Liability Com reported 0.11% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 74,488 shares. 10,115 were accumulated by Cypress Asset Tx. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd reported 2,782 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Farm Mutual Automobile stated it has 336,135 shares. Arrow Fincl Corporation stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Bamco Inc has 0.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 31,864 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 1,894 shares. 60,788 are held by Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation. Caprock Gp stated it has 2,982 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Third Point Lc reported 2.67% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 40,718 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Ma reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx Etf (VYM) by 18,987 shares to 674,577 shares, valued at $57.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,784 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Short (BSV).