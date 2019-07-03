At&T (T) Holder Bragg Financial Advisors Decreased Stake by $928,016; Acuity Brands (AYI) Shareholder Harvey Partners Has Lowered Holding as Stock Price Rose

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 47.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,000 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 17,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97B market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $5.22 during the last trading session, reaching $135.17. About 615,342 shares traded or 71.63% up from the average. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has risen 18.24% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 26/04/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc.: Spatial DNA Signs as Atrius IoT Partner to Deliver Leading Enterprise System Integration and Visual Analytics Platform; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS ACQUISITION OF IOTA ENGINEERING, NO TERMS; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Acuity Brands, Inc; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–SUPPLIES: Visual Acuity Charts . – 36C24718Q0429; 23/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: New Visual Acuity and Crowding Tests for Better Detection of Amblyopia; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $2.09; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS TO CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGHT AT DECELERATING PACE, SOME OTHER COSTS TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 29.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 29,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,883 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, down from 101,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.98. About 19.48 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/03/2018 – Cox Executive Warns of ‘Ugly’ Outcome If AT&T Merger Is Approved; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – IS HOPEFUL CO CAN RETURN TO WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A COMPARABLE BASIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 10/03/2018 – AT&T, Justice Department Clash Over Merits of Time Warner Deal; 15/03/2018 – Daily Mail: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 11/05/2018 – White House says that the AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp.”; 04/04/2018 – Arbitration Questioned for U.S. Challenge of AT&T Bid for Time Warner; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HTC CORP 2498.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$2.6 BLN; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Sees FY18 Adj EPS Growth in Low Single Digits, Outlines Capital Plans; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.65 billion for 9.44 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 1.34% or 508,019 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Llc owns 4,654 shares. The California-based Signature Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Barclays Public Ltd Company accumulated 18.96M shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 3.44M shares. Sequent Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 24,422 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 9,535 shares. Moreover, Rock Point Lc has 0.1% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wealthcare Management Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 2,371 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter Inc holds 361,707 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Ssi Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 16,625 shares. Icon Advisers Company holds 170,121 shares. St Germain D J Company Inc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 100,616 shares. Montag A & Associate accumulated 28,132 shares or 0.08% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Kames Public Ltd has invested 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $960.65M and $769.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 18,354 shares to 86,466 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.48% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) or 12,000 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Lc stated it has 0.12% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Arrowgrass Prns (Us) LP stated it has 23,000 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.12% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Credit Suisse Ag has 60,683 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Inc reported 3.70M shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 0.28% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 532,549 shares. 30,633 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Inc. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 252,799 shares stake. Bbt Cap Mgmt holds 0.75% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) or 4,995 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Kbc Grp Nv invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 7,028 shares in its portfolio.

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32M and $60.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.