At&T (T) Holder Strategic Financial Services Cut Holding by $2.11 Million; Accuvest Global Advisors Raised Holding in Costco Wholesale Co (COST) by $355,344

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 69.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 64,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 27,589 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $925,000, down from 91,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 24.23M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files For Potential IPO Of Minority Stake In DirecTV Latin America — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS HE TAKES RESPONSIBILITY FOR FAILURE IN VETTING PROCESS WITH COHEN HIRE -MEMO; 12/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Makes 366 Times The Average Worker — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$24.5 BLN; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS APIRL SALES AT T$19.7 BLN; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Capital Plans Include $1 Billion in Incremental Investment Due to Tax Reform; 30/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial’s Early Focus: Are Turner Channels Must-Haves?; 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS REDUCED ITS IPO PRICE RANGE TO $16.00 TO $17.00 FROM PRIOR RANGE OF $19.00 TO $22.00 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co (COST) by 86.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 1,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 2,895 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $765,000, up from 1,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $285.95. About 1.30M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intll Sarl has invested 0.74% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.41% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Calamos Ltd Liability owns 159,409 shares. Whittier Trust invested 0.38% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Nexus Investment Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 2,000 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 7,702 shares in its portfolio. Lifeplan Financial Gru stated it has 27 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Washington Tru invested 0.54% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Iberiabank holds 35,021 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 3,074 shares. 2,421 were accumulated by Franklin Street Advisors Nc. 1,019 were reported by Parsec Financial Mngmt. Wheatland Advsrs reported 0.2% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Donaldson Cap Ltd Llc, a Indiana-based fund reported 1,408 shares.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $171.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 6,233 shares to 1,413 shares, valued at $424,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc Msci Jpn Etf New by 55,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,935 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc Class A (NYSE:WDAY).

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $757.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,175 shares to 4,763 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Wellington Fd by 18,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.95 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

