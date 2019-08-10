At&T (T) Stake Held by Annex Advisory Services Llc; 8X8 New (EGHT) Stock Price Rose While Lyon Street Capital Lowered Its Holding by $1.67 Million

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in 8X8 Inc New (EGHT) by 68.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 83,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 38,602 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $780,000, down from 122,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in 8X8 Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $25.19. About 773,428 shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 ACQUIRES MARIANAIQ TO STRENGTHEN Al CAPABILITIES FOR ENTERPRISE COMMUNICATIONS; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q REV. $79.3M, EST. $76.8M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Rev $79.3M; 16/03/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES FY 2019 SERVICE REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $333 MILLION TO $338 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 19% TO 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 25/04/2018 – Springer Nature sets price range for Frankfurt flotation; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. $0; 21/05/2018 – 8×8, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss $13.3M

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 104,339 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 93,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.38 billion market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 13/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: CFVI Awards AT&T STEM Grants to V.I. Educators; 09/05/2018 – Brian Schwartz: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 08/03/2018 – U.S. appeals court in San Francisco will hear net neutrality appeal; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Lawyer Grills Star U.S. Witness on Data Tinkering in Study; 30/03/2018 – Hiya Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 11/05/2018 – Saqib: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner Doesn’t Need AT&T Deal to Succeed — Heard on the Street; 16/05/2018 – AT&T Powers Complete Networking for Revisn; 30/03/2018 – AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Stellar Job By AT&T – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Was AT&T’s Acquisition Of DirecTV A Mistake? – Forbes” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Maximum Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T (T) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76M and $667.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 60,157 shares to 4,637 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 34,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,408 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Alabama-based Regions Finance Corporation has invested 1.07% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ironsides Asset accumulated 0.1% or 9,745 shares. National Invest Ser Wi reported 1.48% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The Korea-based Mirae Asset Investments Ltd has invested 0.16% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Becker owns 1.66M shares. Andra Ap holds 47,300 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Gp Inc holds 0.01% or 769 shares in its portfolio. Argi Investment Svcs Lc stated it has 112,834 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt has 15,117 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability Company owns 0.1% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 26,154 shares. Loudon Inv Mgmt Limited invested 4.53% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 317,705 were accumulated by Gradient Invs Lc. Capital Inv Advisors Ltd Com has 654,895 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Bb&T Corporation stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 9,347 were reported by Wealthquest.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $98,872 activity.

More notable recent 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against 8×8, Inc. – Business Wire” on August 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “8×8 Express Now Available, Offering Emerging Businesses a Complete Phone System that is Ready to Use in Minutes – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “B. Riley downgrades 8×8 on earnings questions – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Telecom Consulting Group Joins 8×8’s Channel Program as Master Agent – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Guggenheim Securities Raises 8×8 Price Target On Improving Metrics – Benzinga” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold EGHT shares while 44 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 79.42 million shares or 16.78% more from 68.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Com reported 2,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 101,672 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 19,580 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 60,717 shares. United Services Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Prudential Financial, New Jersey-based fund reported 154,708 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 50,400 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 1.14 million shares. Captrust Financial Advisors invested in 450 shares. Portolan Mgmt Ltd holds 1.61% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 776,035 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 166,457 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.03% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).