ASV Holdings, Inc. (ASV) Analysts See $0.04 EPS; Shorts at KINGSOFT CORPORATION LTD ORDINARY SH (KSFTF) Lowered By 6.56%

KINGSOFT CORPORATION LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) had a decrease of 6.56% in short interest. KSFTF’s SI was 8.75 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.56% from 9.37 million shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 29181 days are for KINGSOFT CORPORATION LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:KSFTF)’s short sellers to cover KSFTF’s short positions. It closed at $1.95 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect ASV Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASV) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. ASV’s profit would be $396,394 giving it 43.81 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, ASV Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -157.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.01. About 21,582 shares traded. ASV Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASV) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ASV News: 12/03/2018 – ASV HOLDINGS INC ASV.O SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $0.21 TO $0.23 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 28/03/2018 – ASV Holdings, Inc. Announces Justin Rupar as Vice President of Sales & Marketing; 12/03/2018 ASV Holdings, Inc. Provides Preliminary Full Year 2017 Update; 12/03/2018 – ASV HOLDINGS INC ASV.O SEES FY 2017 REVENUE $120 MLN TO $125 MLN; 23/04/2018 – ASV Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 12/03/2018 – ASV HOLDINGS INC ASV.O SEES FY 2017 SHR $0.18 TO $0.20; 03/04/2018 – ASV Holdings, Inc. Announces Thomas Foster as Vice President of Operations and Supply Chain

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a software and Internet services firm in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.13 billion. It operates through three divisions: Entertainment Software; Information Security and Internet Services; and Cloud services, Office Software and Others. It has a 6.68 P/E ratio. The Company’s Entertainment Software segment is involved in the research and development of games; and provision of online games, mobile games, and casual game services.

A.S.V., LLC designs and manufactures compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $69.47 million. The firm also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are used in the construction, agricultural, and forestry industries.

