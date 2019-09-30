Asure Software Inc. (ASUR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

We are comparing Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) and Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asure Software Inc. 7 0.73 11.06M -0.60 0.00 Pegasystems Inc. 70 -123.34 38.28M -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asure Software Inc. 169,892,473.12% -8.4% -2.5% Pegasystems Inc. 54,367,277.38% -4.9% -3.1%

Volatility & Risk

Asure Software Inc.’s current beta is 1.13 and it happens to be 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Pegasystems Inc. has beta of 1.25 which is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Asure Software Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pegasystems Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Pegasystems Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Asure Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Asure Software Inc. and Pegasystems Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Asure Software Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pegasystems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Pegasystems Inc. is $81, which is potential 20.04% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.8% of Asure Software Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 48.2% of Pegasystems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.9% of Asure Software Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 51.2% of Pegasystems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asure Software Inc. -0.11% 8% 33.68% 65.75% -37.63% 78.15% Pegasystems Inc. -2.63% 4.42% 3.63% 35.05% 36.59% 58.06%

For the past year Asure Software Inc. has stronger performance than Pegasystems Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Pegasystems Inc. beats Asure Software Inc.

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of solutions to help clients optimize and manage their mobile workforces and their global workspaces. Its SaaS-based offerings include asset management, mobile room scheduling, mobile time tracking, scheduling software, space utilization solutions, tablet-based time clocks, time and labor management software, traditional time clocks, touch panels for room scheduling, and workplace business intelligence analytics. The companyÂ’s AsureSpace product line offers workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization. It also provides AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize labor and labor administration costs and activities. Asure Software, Inc. serves Fortune 500 clients to small and mid-sized businesses. The company sells its products directly, as well as through reseller and referral partners. Asure Software, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Pegasystems, Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and software applications for marketing, sales, service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, a platform that enables clients to build enterprise applications. The company also offers customer relationship management applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer experiences across inbound and outbound channels; Pega sales automation applications to automate and manage the sales process from prospecting to product fulfillment; Pega customer service applications to contact center desktop, case management for customer service, mobile field service, digital, self-service, and industry specific processes and data models; and operations applications to support exceptions and investigations, order fulfillment, claims processing, insurance underwriting, and product development, as well as risk, fraud, and compliance management. In addition, it provides Pega Cloud to develop, test, and deploy its software applications using an Internet-based infrastructure; consulting and implementation support, training, and technical support services. The company primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, insurance, communications and media, public sector, manufacturing, life sciences, and other markets through a direct sales force, as well as through partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.