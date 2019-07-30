Asure Software Inc. (ASUR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

This is a contrast between Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Software & Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asure Software Inc. 7 1.49 N/A -0.57 0.00 Microsoft Corporation 122 8.57 N/A 4.49 28.10

Demonstrates Asure Software Inc. and Microsoft Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Asure Software Inc. and Microsoft Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asure Software Inc. 0.00% -11.8% -3.5% Microsoft Corporation 0.00% 39.3% 13.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.93 beta means Asure Software Inc.’s volatility is 7.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Microsoft Corporation’s 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Asure Software Inc. Its rival Microsoft Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 2.9 respectively. Microsoft Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Asure Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Asure Software Inc. and Microsoft Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Asure Software Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Microsoft Corporation 1 1 15 2.88

Asure Software Inc.’s average price target is $12.33, while its potential upside is 31.87%. Competitively Microsoft Corporation has an average price target of $147.53, with potential upside of 4.61%. Based on the results given earlier, Asure Software Inc. is looking more favorable than Microsoft Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69% of Asure Software Inc. shares and 75.1% of Microsoft Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Asure Software Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Microsoft Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asure Software Inc. -0.43% -2.68% 17.32% -10.84% -61.31% 36.02% Microsoft Corporation 0.41% 4.11% 17.99% 15.01% 28.55% 24.07%

For the past year Asure Software Inc. was more bullish than Microsoft Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Microsoft Corporation beats Asure Software Inc.

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of solutions to help clients optimize and manage their mobile workforces and their global workspaces. Its SaaS-based offerings include asset management, mobile room scheduling, mobile time tracking, scheduling software, space utilization solutions, tablet-based time clocks, time and labor management software, traditional time clocks, touch panels for room scheduling, and workplace business intelligence analytics. The companyÂ’s AsureSpace product line offers workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization. It also provides AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize labor and labor administration costs and activities. Asure Software, Inc. serves Fortune 500 clients to small and mid-sized businesses. The company sells its products directly, as well as through reseller and referral partners. Asure Software, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network. Its Intelligent Cloud segment licenses server products and cloud services, such as Microsoft SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs, as well as Azure, a cloud platform with computing, networking, storage, database, and management services; and enterprise services, such as Premier Support and Microsoft Consulting that assist in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions, as well as provide training and certification to developers and IT professionals on Microsoft products. The companyÂ’s More Personal Computing segment comprises Windows OEM, volume, and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; patent licensing, Windows Internet of Things, MSN display advertising, and Windows Phone licensing system; devices, including Microsoft Surface, phones, and PC accessories; and search advertising, including Bing and Bing Ads. This segment also provides gaming platforms, including Xbox hardware, Xbox Live, video games, and third-party video games. The company markets and distributes its products through original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and resellers, as well as through online and Microsoft retail stores. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.