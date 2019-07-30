Asure Software Inc. (ASUR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB)

Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) and Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) compete with each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asure Software Inc. 7 1.50 N/A -0.57 0.00 Carbonite Inc. 25 1.77 N/A -0.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Asure Software Inc. and Carbonite Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Asure Software Inc. and Carbonite Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asure Software Inc. 0.00% -11.8% -3.5% Carbonite Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.93 shows that Asure Software Inc. is 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Carbonite Inc.’s 0.68 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Asure Software Inc. Its rival Carbonite Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Carbonite Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Asure Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Asure Software Inc. and Carbonite Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Asure Software Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Carbonite Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Asure Software Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 31.31% and an $12.33 consensus target price. Carbonite Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28.5 consensus target price and a 55.40% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Carbonite Inc. appears more favorable than Asure Software Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 69% of Asure Software Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Carbonite Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Asure Software Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.2% of Carbonite Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asure Software Inc. -0.43% -2.68% 17.32% -10.84% -61.31% 36.02% Carbonite Inc. -2.55% -6.81% -4.67% -20.44% -30.72% -6.33%

For the past year Asure Software Inc. had bullish trend while Carbonite Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Carbonite Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Asure Software Inc.

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of solutions to help clients optimize and manage their mobile workforces and their global workspaces. Its SaaS-based offerings include asset management, mobile room scheduling, mobile time tracking, scheduling software, space utilization solutions, tablet-based time clocks, time and labor management software, traditional time clocks, touch panels for room scheduling, and workplace business intelligence analytics. The companyÂ’s AsureSpace product line offers workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization. It also provides AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize labor and labor administration costs and activities. Asure Software, Inc. serves Fortune 500 clients to small and mid-sized businesses. The company sells its products directly, as well as through reseller and referral partners. Asure Software, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud backup and restore solutions to small and medium sized businesses, and consumers in the United States. It offers data protection solutions, such as cloud, hybrid and on-premise backup and restore, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), and email archiving. The companyÂ’s solutions include Carbonite Computer Backup, which automatically back up files directly to the cloud and include various devices; and Carbonite Server Backup that provides cloud and hybrid backup for physical and virtual servers with advanced management capabilities comprising scheduling, retention, bandwidth and compression settings, and detailed monitoring and reporting through personalized server dashboard. Its solutions also consists of EVault Cloud Backup, which offers hybrid backup services that include cloud-connected appliances delivered as a service; DRaaS, a cloud-based managed service, which helps organizations recover systems after a disaster by accessing those systems remotely through a secure and virtual environment; and MailStore Server, MailStore Service Provider Edition, and MailStore Home solutions to meet the specific email archiving needs. The company offers its solutions through distributors, resellers, and retailers. Carbonite, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.