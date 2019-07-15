Asure Software, Inc. (ASUR) Reaches $9.73 After 6.00% Up Move; Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)’s Sentiment Is 1.78

The stock of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.73. About 225,902 shares traded. Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) has declined 61.31% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ASUR News: 05/03/2018 Asure Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Asure Software 1Q Rev $19.3M; 02/04/2018 – Asure Software Had Seen 2018 Rev $79M-$82M; 09/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE – IN FISCAL 2018, EXPECT REVENUE OF BETWEEN $89.0 MLN AND $92.0 MLN UP FROM $85.0 MLN TO $88.0; 09/04/2018 – Asure Software Acquires OccupEye Limited; Building on an already impressive Internet of Things (IoT) Strategy; 15/03/2018 – Asure Software Sees 2018 Rev $79M-$82M; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Asure Software; 09/03/2018 – Asure Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 31 Days; 02/04/2018 – Asure Software Acquires Austin HR: Expanding HR Consulting Reach; 15/03/2018 – Asure Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $149.89M company. It was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $10.31 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ASUR worth $8.99 million more.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 103 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 58 reduced and sold their holdings in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 31.30 million shares, up from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Cardiovascular Systems Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 43 Increased: 53 New Position: 50.

The stock increased 3.40% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $45.63. About 361,944 shares traded or 25.93% up from the average. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSII) has risen 36.81% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.38% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. CSII’s profit will be $1.39M for 285.19 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "If You Had Bought Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 128% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance" on June 17, 2019

Falcon Point Capital Llc holds 3.03% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. for 143,828 shares. Perkins Capital Management Inc owns 79,650 shares or 2.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ironwood Investment Management Llc has 1.61% invested in the company for 51,378 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Capital Management Llc has invested 1.47% in the stock. Cortina Asset Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 512,656 shares.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, makes, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.59 billion. The firm offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System , Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It has a 773.39 P/E ratio. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries.

More notable recent Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Will Asure (ASUR) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq" on July 15, 2019

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $149.89 million. The firm offers a suite of solutions to help clients optimize and manage their mobile workforces and their global workspaces. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s SaaS offerings include asset management, mobile room scheduling, mobile time tracking, scheduling software, space utilization solutions, tablet time clocks, time and labor management software, traditional time clocks, touch panels for room scheduling, and workplace business intelligence analytics.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold Asure Software, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 7.57 million shares or 3.73% less from 7.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,555 are owned by California Employees Retirement. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 12,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 30,108 shares in its portfolio. 77,647 are owned by S Squared Technology Lc. Jump Trading Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated invested in 0% or 31,073 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication has invested 0% in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). 2,791 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. M&T National Bank stated it has 0% in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Pacific Ridge Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 1.3% stake. Jfs Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.08% in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1,723 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) for 14,292 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0% invested in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR).

Analysts await Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 83.33% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.12 per share. ASUR’s profit will be $308,099 for 121.63 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Asure Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -88.89% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Asure (NASDAQ:ASUR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Asure had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barrington maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Barrington. The stock of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Craig Hallum.