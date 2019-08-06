Asure Software, Inc. (ASUR) Reaches $8.14 After 9.00% Up Move; P&F Industries (PFIN) Has 1.25 Sentiment

The stock of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.78% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.14. About 147,266 shares traded. Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) has declined 37.63% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ASUR News: 05/03/2018 Asure Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Asure Software Raises 2018 View To Rev $89M-$92M; 09/05/2018 – Asure Software Raises Rev Guidance for Full Yr; 15/03/2018 – Asure Software Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $18M to $20M; 15/03/2018 – Asure Software 4Q Adj EPS 4c; 09/05/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC ASUR.O FY2018 REV VIEW $89.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Asure Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASUR); 09/05/2018 – Asure Software 1Q Rev $19.3M; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – TRANSACTION IS EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 1, 2018 AND A COMPLETE TRANSITION OF CUSTOMER BASE IS EXPECTED BY JULY 2, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Asure Software Acquires Austin HR: Expanding HR Consulting ReachThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $125.40 million company. It was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $8.87 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ASUR worth $11.29M more.

P&F Industries Inc (PFIN) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.85, from 0.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 5 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 4 sold and reduced their holdings in P&F Industries Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 109,683 shares, down from 494,333 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding P&F Industries Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 2 New Position: 3.

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $125.40 million. The firm offers a suite of solutions to help clients optimize and manage their mobile workforces and their global workspaces. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s SaaS offerings include asset management, mobile room scheduling, mobile time tracking, scheduling software, space utilization solutions, tablet time clocks, time and labor management software, traditional time clocks, touch panels for room scheduling, and workplace business intelligence analytics.

Analysts await Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 83.33% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.12 per share. ASUR’s profit will be $308,098 for 101.75 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Asure Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -88.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold Asure Software, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 7.57 million shares or 3.73% less from 7.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) for 149,675 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 0% invested in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) for 51,887 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) or 11,000 shares. Acg Wealth holds 25,075 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.02% invested in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Raymond James Fin Services reported 0% stake. Skylands Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 223,604 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 3,548 shares stake. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Moreover, Jump Trading Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Ancora invested 0% of its portfolio in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). California Employees Retirement stated it has 0% in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). 37,046 are held by Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md.

Among 3 analysts covering Asure (NASDAQ:ASUR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Asure had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. Barrington maintained the shares of ASUR in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barrington on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”.

Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in P&F Industries, Inc. for 188 shares. Barclays Plc owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 1,070 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 4,100 shares.

P&F Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and/or imports air-powered tools and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $25.11 million. The firm designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, and AIRCAT or NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturersÂ’ representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers; and markets pipe and bolt dies, pipe taps, wrenches, vises and stands, pipe and tubing cutting equipment, hydrostatic test pumps, and replacement electrical components for various pipe cutting and threading machines through industrial distributors and contractors. It has a 38.64 P/E ratio. It also makes and distributes industrial pneumatic tools, such as impact wrenches, grinders, drills, and motors under the ATP brand for refinery, chemical, power generation, heavy construction, oil, and mining companies; a line of pneumatic tool replacement parts to original equipment manufacturers ; high pressure stoppers for hydrostatic testing fabricated pipes under the Thaxton brand name; and a line of siphons under the Eureka name.

