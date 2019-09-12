Asure Software, Inc. (ASUR) Reaches $6.77 After 3.00% Up Move; Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Covered By 2 Bulls

The stock of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.48% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $6.77. About 208,625 shares traded. Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) has declined 37.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ASUR News: 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – ON APRIL 1, CO PURCHASED WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES’ EVOLUTION HCM CLIENT PORTFOLIO; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – TRANSACTION IS EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 1, 2018 AND A COMPLETE TRANSITION OF CUSTOMER BASE IS EXPECTED BY JULY 2, 2018; 05/04/2018 – FalconStor Announces CFO Transition; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Asure Software; 05/03/2018 Asure Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP EBITDA, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME ITEMS, OF BETWEEN $19.0 MLN AND $22.0 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Asure Software to Attend the 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 15/03/2018 – Asure Software 4Q Rev $15.3M; 02/04/2018 – Asure Software Acquires Austin HR: Expanding HR Consulting Reach; 09/05/2018 – Asure Software Had Seen 2018 Rev $89M-$92MThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $107.44 million company. It was reported on Sep, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $6.97 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ASUR worth $3.22 million more.

Among 3 analysts covering Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cairn Energy PLC has GBX 268 highest and GBX 157 lowest target. GBX 224’s average target is 20.49% above currents GBX 185.9 stock price. Cairn Energy PLC had 17 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sector Performer” rating on Friday, August 16 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) rating on Thursday, July 18. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Performer” rating and GBX 220 target. The stock has “Equal Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 6. Jefferies maintained the shares of CNE in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, May 2. The stock has “Sector Performer” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Barclays Capital. See Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 195.00 Maintain

11/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 280.00 Maintain

10/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 280.00 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 202.00 New Target: GBX 194.00 Maintain

16/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 185.00 New Target: GBX 195.00 Maintain

16/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 245.00 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 225.00 New Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

28/05/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 210.00 Initiates Starts

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $5,743 activity. Lathrop Charles W JR had bought 900 shares worth $5,743.

Analysts await Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 75.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.12 per share. ASUR’s profit will be $476,096 for 56.42 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Asure Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Asure (NASDAQ:ASUR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Asure has $15 highest and $9 lowest target. $12.33’s average target is 82.13% above currents $6.77 stock price. Asure had 5 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Friday, March 15. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Barrington.

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $107.44 million. The firm offers a suite of solutions to help clients optimize and manage their mobile workforces and their global workspaces. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s SaaS offerings include asset management, mobile room scheduling, mobile time tracking, scheduling software, space utilization solutions, tablet time clocks, time and labor management software, traditional time clocks, touch panels for room scheduling, and workplace business intelligence analytics.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.41 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.78, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 13 investors sold Asure Software, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 6.50 million shares or 14.07% less from 7.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 1,596 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 3,367 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&T Fincl Bank holds 12,943 shares. Ancora Advisors Lc reported 12,740 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 6,312 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications holds 0% or 49,156 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru holds 0% or 142,923 shares in its portfolio. Weber Alan W stated it has 60,000 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 870,454 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 3,181 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). 218,861 were accumulated by Blackrock Inc. Acg Wealth owns 25,675 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De holds 0% in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) or 9,556 shares. First Interstate Bancshares invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR).

More notable recent Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Percentage Of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Asure’s Sell-Off Is Overdone – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Asure Software Welcomes Charlie Lathrop to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Asure Software (ASUR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Asure Software (ASUR) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More important recent Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Has A Fair Chunk Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is Cairn Energy PLC’s (LON:CNE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) was released by: Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “One Thing To Remember About The Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Share Price – Yahoo Finance UK” with publication date: February 18, 2019.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company has market cap of 1.10 billion GBP. It primarily holds interests in Senegal, the United Kingdom, Norway, Malta, Morocco, and the Republic of Ireland. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also holds interests in two licenses covering an area of 1,100 km located in the Sureste basin, Gulf of Mexico.

The stock decreased 3.28% or GBX 6.3 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 185.9. About 2.47M shares traded or 59.01% up from the average. Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.