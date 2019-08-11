Asure Software, Inc. (ASUR) Reaches $6.05 After 7.00% Down Move; Atlanta Capital Management Co Decreased Danaher (DHR) Holding

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased Danaher Corporation (DHR) stake by 5.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 87,753 shares as Danaher Corporation (DHR)’s stock rose 6.80%. The Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc holds 1.57 million shares with $207.69 million value, down from 1.66 million last quarter. Danaher Corporation now has $100.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $140.31. About 1.26 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.07-Adj EPS $1.10; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update on 1Q 2018 Fincl Performance; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Leica Microsystems Expands EM Sample Prep Coverage through NCI Inc; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 10/04/2018 – Fluke Calibration PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules provide an economical solution for conducting high-accuracy calibrations; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45

The stock of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 26.67% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 1.68M shares traded or 435.20% up from the average. Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) has declined 37.63% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ASUR News: 09/05/2018 – Asure Software 1Q Loss $1.93M; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE BUYS AUSTIN HR: EXPANDING HR CONSULTING REACH; 29/05/2018 – Asure Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Asure Software Raises 2018 View To Rev $89M-$92M; 02/04/2018 – Asure Software Bolsters Balance Sheet; Announces $175 Million Credit Facility and Increases Shelf Registration; 02/04/2018 – Asure Software Bolsters Balance Sheet; Announces $175M Credit Facility and Increases Shelf Registration; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Asure Software; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP EBITDA, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME ITEMS, OF BETWEEN $19.0 MLN AND $22.0 MLN; 05/03/2018 Asure Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Asure Software Increasing Shelf Registration to $175M From About $60MThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $93.20M company. It was reported on Aug, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $5.63 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ASUR worth $6.52 million less.

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $93.20 million. The firm offers a suite of solutions to help clients optimize and manage their mobile workforces and their global workspaces. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s SaaS offerings include asset management, mobile room scheduling, mobile time tracking, scheduling software, space utilization solutions, tablet time clocks, time and labor management software, traditional time clocks, touch panels for room scheduling, and workplace business intelligence analytics.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Among 3 analysts covering Asure (NASDAQ:ASUR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Asure had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barrington maintained Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) rating on Thursday, March 7. Barrington has “Buy” rating and $15 target. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Barrington. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Buy”.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97 million for 30.50 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Danaher Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $144 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by J.P. Morgan. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Robert W. Baird.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased South St Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) stake by 17,415 shares to 607,919 valued at $41.55 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Fortive Corp stake by 37,786 shares and now owns 852,937 shares. Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) was raised too.